Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Splashing Playdate/Ryan's Two Wheeling Playdate
Season 4 E 28 • 04/14/2023
Ryan takes the plunge into challenges and puzzles to win hints and dive into his mystery playdate! Race with Ryan as he pedals through challenges and puzzles to figure out the playdate mystery!
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E9Ryan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate
Ryan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate: 1-2-3-4! Ryan's gonna rock and roll through the challenges for a chance to jam with his radical playdate! Ryan's gotta play his cards right if he wants to find out who his playdate is.
06/11/2021
22:30
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E10Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/Ryan's All-In-One Playdate
Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/Ryan's All-In-One Playdate: From the top of the ropes comes Ryan, slamming his way through challenges to have a tough playdate! Stomp your feet, clap your hands, and honk a horn with Ryan as he has a unique musical playdate!
08/27/2021
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E11Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/Ryan's Artistic Playdate
Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/Ryan's Artistic Playdate: To get through these challenges and collect enough hints, Ryan gets the help of the Onyx family! Ryan spins his way through challenges like an artist, gathering hints and making big messes along the way!
09/27/2021
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E12Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate
Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate: It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a tasty bite out of today's challenges! Ryan is going to style and profile his way through the challenges to get enough hints to figure out who his playdate is!
09/28/2021
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E20Ryan's Blown Up Playdate // Ryan's Culinary Playdate
Ryan is going to bend, twist, and pop through puzzles and challenges to get enough hints to solve this playdate mystery! Ryan will mix a heaping portion of puzzles to a pinch of challenges to bake up some mouth-watering hints!
04/10/2023
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E19Ryan's Digging Playdate/Ryan's Sizzling Playdate
It's time for Ryan to put on his hard hat and break ground on some seriously tough challenges!. It's time to chop, grill, and flip through challenges and puzzles with Ryan and his family!
04/10/2023
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E22Ryan's Vlogging Playdate/Ryan's Aerodynamic Playdate
Ryan will put his skills to the test to crush challenges and solve puzzles so he can figure out who his playdate is! Get ready for Ryan to soar through challenges so he can get enough hints to fly right into his playdate!
04/11/2023
22:32
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E21Ryan's Slapshot Playdate/Ryan's Scooting Playdate
Ryan's Slapshot Playdate/Ryan's Scooting Playdate: It's time to blade through some challenges and puzzles to score some serious hints! Ryan's going to wheelie through some challenges and skid through the finish line to solve his mystery playdate!
04/11/2023
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E24Ryan's Aquatic Playdate/Ryan's Royal Playdate
Ryan will tread through challenge filled waters to score enough hints to solve this playdate mystery! It's a royal affair in Silly Square, as Ryan conquers challenges and puzzles to have a playdate with internet royalty!
04/12/2023
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E23Ryan's Street Scaling Playdate/Ryan's Doubles Playdate
Get ready to jump, flip, and tumble through challenges and puzzles with Ryan so he can get enough hints to leap into a playdate! It's time to set and serve into some challenges and puzzles with Ryan as he vies for a chance to score some hints!
04/12/2023
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E26Ryan's Chilly Playdate/Ryan's Zoological Playdate
Ryan's Chilly Playdate/Ryan's Zoological Playdate: Ryan skates through challenges in order to get hints and meet his mystery playdate… on ice! Get ready to see Ryan traverse challenges and puzzles!
04/13/2023
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E25Ryan's Tubular Playdate/Ryan's Super Tall Playdate
With a little help from Evan and JillianTube, Ryan will smash through challenges to figure out what amazing playdate he'll have! Ryan will reach all new heights as he walks his way through challenges and puzzles to grab some hints!
04/13/2023
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E27Ryan's Target Hitting Playdate/Ryan's Double Jump Playdate
Ryan aims to complete challenges and puzzles to earn hints and hit the bullseye with his mystery playdate! Ryan hops his way through challenges and puzzles to get hints before he learns the ropes from his mystery playdate!
04/14/2023
22:31
04/14/2023