Blue's Clues & You
Thankful with Blue
Season 1 E 19 • 11/06/2020
Thankful with Blue: Josh is making a Thankful Book and is looking to find out what our friends in the Blue's Clue's house are thankful. We play Blue's Clues to find out what Blue is thankful for and learn about patience and sharing on the way.
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E7Laugh with Blue
Laugh with Blue: Josh is being silly but still can't get Blue to laugh! We play Blue's Clues to figure out what will make Blue laugh. While we look for clues we find patterns with a goofy gopher and locate all the mixed-up things in Silly Town.
10/20/2019
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E10Growing with Blue
Growing with Blue: Come along as Josh, Blue and our friends learn that everything grows in different ways like fruits, vegetables, even you and Blue too! We play Blue's Clues to figure out what game Blue wants to play outside today.
01/10/2020
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E2Happy Birthday Blue
Happy Birthday Blue: It's Blue's birthday! We're playing Blue's Clues to figure out what present Blue wants for her birthday. While we look for Clues, we help Josh get ready for the party by observing patterns and take a trip to Joe's Present Store.
02/07/2020
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E19Thankful with Blue
11/06/2020
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E8Song Time with Blue
Song Time with Blue: It's a music filled day at the Blue's Clues house as we try to figure out what song Blue wants to sing. On the way, we help Josh & Blue identify sounds of musical instruments and help chicks from the farm with their song show.
04/30/2021
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E1Our New Neighbor!
Josh and Blue have some BIG news--a new neighbor just moved in next door and it’s Periwinkle! We play Blue’s Clues to figure out how we can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about our new kitten neighbor.
10/01/2021
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E8Blue's Mystery Present
Blue's Mystery Present: At the Present Store, Joe's running a special contest--whoever correctly guesses the mystery present on display gets to unwrap it! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
03/18/2022
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E10Magenta's Case of the Giggles
Magenta's Case of the Giggles: Josh and Blue are pretending to be doctors around the house. But one ‘patient' seems to have a curious condition -- Magenta has come down with a serious case of the giggles!
04/01/2022
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E11Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure
Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure: Josh and Blue are having a playdate with our friend Rainbow Puppy, who makes everything extra exciting! We play a super special game of Rainbow Puppy's Clues to figure out where she wants to go.
05/13/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E12Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon
Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon: There's a hidden treasure and Rainbow Puppy needs help finding it! Using the Handy Dandy Map-Book, we journey across Clue Lagoon, decoding symbols to get through ancient walls. Guest Star: Steve Burns
06/22/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood
Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood: Rainbow Puppy is opening up a brand‐new Neighborhood Theater, and everyone is pitching in to help. Who has the singing and dancing talents to play the part of The Big, Bad Wolf in "Little Rainbow Riding Hood?"
08/05/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue's Storytime with Camila
Blue's Storytime with Camila: We dive deeper into American Sign Language and the Deaf community. Camila the librarian wants to tell a story with us using ASL that everyone can enjoy together—but what story? We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
10/03/2022
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E14Tickety's Big Musical Morning
Tickety's Big Musical Morning: Good morning! We celebrate morning routines with Tickety as we sing a brand-new wakeup song. As we play a timely game of Blue's Clues to figure out what special time is coming up, we help Josh get ready for the day and straighten out Felicia's schedule.
10/04/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E15Something New at Blue's School
Something New at Blue's School: Josh's excited to try being Teacher for the Day, but Blue seems nervous to try something. What could it be? As we play games and sing songs at school, we learn all about why it's so awesome to try new things! Guest Star: Rachel Bloom
10/05/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E16Feelin' Filipino
Feelin' Filipino: Lola is missing her hometown in the Philippines, so Josh surprises her by bringing the Philippines to the house! We explore Filipino culture and family traditions as we play Blue's Clues to figure out Lola's favorite thing to do. Guest Star: Carolyn Fe
10/06/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E1The Legend of the Jack O'Lantern
The Legend of the Jack O'Lantern: Happy Halloween! Count Josh-ula and Blue the Bat skidoo to the farm for a day of scarily fun festivities, and we play Blue's Clues to figure out how to make the legendary Jack O'Lantern emerge from the pumpkin patch!
10/20/2022