Blue's Clues & You
The Legend of the Jack O'Lantern
Season 4 E 1 • 10/20/2022
The Legend of the Jack O'Lantern: Happy Halloween! Count Josh-ula and Blue the Bat skidoo to the farm for a day of scarily fun festivities, and we play Blue's Clues to figure out how to make the legendary Jack O'Lantern emerge from the pumpkin patch!
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E1Meet Josh!
Meet Josh!: Something is missing from Blue's snack, so we play Blue's Clues with our new host, Josh, to find out what it is. With a little help from our old friends, Steve and Joe, Josh finds out what Blue wants with her snack.
11/11/2019
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E5Colors Everywhere with Blue
Colors Everywhere with Blue: Josh and Blue are painting a portrait of their friends, but it's not finished. We play Blue's Clues to figure out who else Blue wants to add to her painting. While looking for clues we skidoo to help out our color friends!
06/02/2020
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E18Spooky Costume Party with Blue
It's a spooky Halloween at the Blue's Clues house - Blue's dressed up as a fish, but Magenta can't decide what to wear! We play Blue's Clues to figure out what costume Magenta should wear.
10/16/2020
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E5Blue's Big Baking Show
Blue's Big Baking Show: It's a sweet and deeeelicious day at Blue's Bakery, because Josh and Blue are baking bibingka – a cake from the Philippines!
11/20/2020
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E8Song Time with Blue
Song Time with Blue: It's a music filled day at the Blue's Clues house as we try to figure out what song Blue wants to sing. On the way, we help Josh & Blue identify sounds of musical instruments and help chicks from the farm with their song show.
04/30/2021
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E1Our New Neighbor!
Josh and Blue have some BIG news--a new neighbor just moved in next door and it’s Periwinkle! We play Blue’s Clues to figure out how we can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about our new kitten neighbor.
10/01/2021
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E8Blue's Mystery Present
Blue's Mystery Present: At the Present Store, Joe's running a special contest--whoever correctly guesses the mystery present on display gets to unwrap it! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
03/18/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E10Magenta's Case of the Giggles
Magenta's Case of the Giggles: Josh and Blue are pretending to be doctors around the house. But one ‘patient' seems to have a curious condition -- Magenta has come down with a serious case of the giggles!
04/01/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E11Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure
Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure: Josh and Blue are having a playdate with our friend Rainbow Puppy, who makes everything extra exciting! We play a super special game of Rainbow Puppy's Clues to figure out where she wants to go.
05/13/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E12Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon
Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon: There's a hidden treasure and Rainbow Puppy needs help finding it! Using the Handy Dandy Map-Book, we journey across Clue Lagoon, decoding symbols to get through ancient walls. Guest Star: Steve Burns
06/22/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood
Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood: Rainbow Puppy is opening up a brand‐new Neighborhood Theater, and everyone is pitching in to help. Who has the singing and dancing talents to play the part of The Big, Bad Wolf in "Little Rainbow Riding Hood?"
08/05/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue's Storytime with Camila
Blue's Storytime with Camila: We dive deeper into American Sign Language and the Deaf community. Camila the librarian wants to tell a story with us using ASL that everyone can enjoy together—but what story? We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
10/03/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E14Tickety's Big Musical Morning
Tickety's Big Musical Morning: Good morning! We celebrate morning routines with Tickety as we sing a brand-new wakeup song. As we play a timely game of Blue's Clues to figure out what special time is coming up, we help Josh get ready for the day and straighten out Felicia's schedule.
10/04/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E15Something New at Blue's School
Something New at Blue's School: Josh's excited to try being Teacher for the Day, but Blue seems nervous to try something. What could it be? As we play games and sing songs at school, we learn all about why it's so awesome to try new things! Guest Star: Rachel Bloom
10/05/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E16Feelin' Filipino
Feelin' Filipino: Lola is missing her hometown in the Philippines, so Josh surprises her by bringing the Philippines to the house! We explore Filipino culture and family traditions as we play Blue's Clues to figure out Lola's favorite thing to do. Guest Star: Carolyn Fe
10/06/2022
