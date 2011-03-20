Peppa Pig
S1 • E6Peppa PigBest Friend/Camping/The Playground/The School Fete/Mummy Pigs Birthday
Peppa’s best friend comes to play at Peppa’s place.
03/20/2011
S1 • E5Peppa PigPiggy in the Middle/Pancakes/Thunderstorm/Daddy's Movie/Bicycles
Pancakes/Piggy in the Middle/Thunderstorm/Daddy's Movie/Bicycles: Peppa teases George because he can't catch a ball properly. Mummy Pig is making everyone pancakes. Peppa and George hear a strange noise. Daddy Pig gets a new movie camera. Peppa's friends are all riding their bicycles.
04/03/2011
S1 • E7Peppa PigFrogs and Worms and Butterflies/The Tree House/The Playgroup/Treasure Hunt/The New Car
Peppa and George are playing in Grandpa Pig's garden.
04/17/2011
S7 • E7Peppa PigNursery Rhymes
Madame Gazelle and the playgroup are sharing their best nursery rhymes.
04/30/2018
S7 • E15Peppa PigGrandpa's Toy Plane/Mr. Bull's New Road/Caves/The Rainy Day Game/The Noisy Night
Grandpa Pig shares with Peppa and George his love of building toy planes.
10/05/2018
S8 • E10Peppa PigLots of Muddy Puddles/Buttercups, Daisies, and Dandelions/The Marble Run/Mr. Potato Comes to Town/Shake, Rattle, and Bang
Lots of Muddy Puddles/Buttercups, Daisies, and Dandelions/The Marble Run/Mr. Potato Comes to Town/Shake, Rattle, and Bang: Peppa spends the day jumping in puddles. Cousin Chloe, Peppa, and George pick flowers. Peppa plays with the marble run.
08/07/2020
S9 • E1Peppa PigAmerica/The Diner/Canyon Country /Hollywood/Hop, Skip, Jump!
America/The Diner/Canyon Country/Hollywood/Hop, Skip, Jump!: Peppa and family win a trip to America. Peppa and family are driving in campervan across America. Peppa and family finally make it to Hollywood.
03/06/2021
S9 • E14Peppa PigRoller Disco/Weather Station/Talking/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Winter Games
Roller Disco/Weather Station/Talking/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Winter Games: Madame Gazelle has organized a Roller Disco. The children learn about the weather. There is a new friend for Peppa. Grandpa Pig is making a Rock Garden. Peppa and Family go skiing.
02/10/2022
S9 • E18Peppa PigClubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club
Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club: Mr Bull builds a Club House for Peppa. The children set up a detective club. The children run a shop. Peppa and her friends create stories. Peppa and her friends have breakfast.
05/30/2022
S9 • E20Peppa PigGrandpa's Christmas Present/Grandpa Pig's Metal Detector/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Grandpa Pig's Pond/Grandpa's Toy Plane
Father Christmas delivers a present to Grandpa Pig. Grandpa Pig uses his metal detector find a lost key. Grandpa Pig is making a Rock Garden. Grandpa Pig digs a new pond for his garden! Grandpa Pig shares with Peppa his love of building toys.
12/05/2022
S9 • E21Peppa PigParachute Games/Flying Discs/Kiddie Workout/Monkey Trees/Trampoline
Peppa has fun playing parachute games at playgroup. Peppa learns how to throw and catch flying discs in the park. Mr Potato leads the playgroup in a fun musical workout. Peppa visits an adventure park. Peppa has fun at a trampoline park.
12/08/2022
S9 • E22Peppa PigFamilies/Charity Shop/Hippies/Little Cars/The Perfect Day
The children draw pictures of their families. Peppa, George and Daddy Pig visit the Charity Shop. A long time ago, Granny and Grandpa were hippies. Peppa the Little Cars play centre. Peppa visits a big shop full of little shops!
12/15/2022
S9 • E23Peppa PigThe Owl/The Apple Tree/The Big Hill/The Bug Hotel/Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse
Grandpa Pig builds a special bird watching hut. Peppa and family enjoy their garden apple tree all year round. Grandpa Pig shows Peppa and George his special ‘Bug Hotel’. Grandpa Pig and Grandpa Dog show their Greenhouses to Peppa and George.
12/22/2022
S10 • E1Peppa PigCruise Ship Holiday/Holiday On the Sea/Tropical Day Trip/Sailing Home/Caves
Peppa and George go on a Cruise with Granny and Grandpa Pig. During breakfast, Peppa and the family meet Pirate Pete and Mrs. Mermaid. Peppa and her family go to an island full of souvenir stalls. Peppa is sad because her family is sailing home.
06/05/2023
S10 • E2Peppa PigSwimming Lesson/Water Park/Canoe Trip/The Holiday/Sea Treasure
Peppa and her friends are having a swimming lesson. Peppa and her family are going to the Water Park. Peppa and her family are going on a canoe trip. Peppa and her family have gone on holiday.
06/12/2023
S10 • E3Peppa PigSuperhero Party/Dinosaur Party/Playgroup Garden/Bowling/A Day with Doctor Hamster
It's Pedro Pony's birthday and he is having a superhero party. Peppa and George play at Granny and Grandpa's house. Peppa and friends have their lesson in the garden. Peppa and her friends go bowling. Peppa and Suzy help Dr. Hamster the Vet.
06/19/2023
S9 • E24Peppa PigClubhouse Takeaway/Walkie Talkies/Peppa's Office/What Babies Do /Lenses
Suzy describes a takeaway and everyone wants to make their own. Peppa and her family use walkie talkies Mummy and Daddy Pig are working in their home office. Peppa and her family visit Cousin Chloe. Peppa hands Penny and Pedro the wrong glasses.
12/04/2023
S9 • E25Peppa PigIgloo/Clouds/Mr. Bull Digs Up the River/Little Swift
It's a snowy day and Peppa's family build a snowman and an igloo. Mummy, Daddy, Peppa, and George are going to the seaside. Grandpa Pig is taking Peppa and George for a day on his boat. Peppa and her family take a sick Swift to the vet.
12/11/2023
S9 • E26Peppa PigPaper Games/Grandpa's Robot/Granny Sheep Moves In/Cardboard Boxes
Madame Gazelle teaches the children paper games. Peppa & George play at Granny and Grandpa Pig's house. Peppa plays at Suzy's house & they find out that Granny Sheep is moving in! Peppa is at Suzy's house and take the cardboard outside to play with.
12/18/2023
