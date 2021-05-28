Blaze and the Monster Machines
Race to Sky High Mountain
Season 6 E 6 • 05/28/2021
Race to Sky High Mountain: At the starting line for the Race to Sky High Mountain, one of Crusher's cheats threatens to sideline Blaze for good. To get back in this race, Blaze will need… Power Tires!
More
Watching
Full Episode
21:25
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E6Race to Sky High Mountain
Race to Sky High Mountain: At the starting line for the Race to Sky High Mountain, one of Crusher's cheats threatens to sideline Blaze for good. To get back in this race, Blaze will need… Power Tires!
05/28/2021
Full Episode
21:21
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E7The Puppy Chase!
The Puppy Chase!: When a big bubble floats away with Gabby's new puppy, she'll team up with Blaze and AJ to get him back.
06/25/2021
Full Episode
21:29
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E8Firefighters to the Rescue!
Firefighters to the Rescue!: When three fire emergencies break out across Axle City, it's up to Blaze to put 'em out – and to do it, he'll transform into the most epic fire rescue vehicles we've ever seen!
09/03/2021
Full Episode
21:11
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E10Starla's Wild West Birthday
Starla's Wild West Birthday: Starla's wild west birthday party is in trouble when her cake gets carried off by a runaway train. Can she, Blaze, and AJ catch up and save the cake before it's too late?
11/16/2021
Full Episode
21:35
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E11Race to the Golden Gift
Race to the Golden Gift: Blaze is joined by all of his friends in the Race to the Golden Gift! But to win, they'll first have to get past Crusher and his fresh batch of cheats.
11/17/2021
Full Episode
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E22Super Wheels
Super Wheels: Blaze and AJ drive around the forest and find a pair of special wheels that transform him into SUPER BLAZE! When the Trouble Bots from outer space land in Axle City, Blaze uses his super powers to help send them back to their home planet!
09/13/2022
Full Episode
21:29
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E1Sparkle's Big Rescue
Sparkle's Big Rescue: When Crusher sends Blaze away with one of his latest cheats, Blaze's little sister Sparkle comes to save the day and bring her brother back in time so they can race together to win the Teamwork Trophy!
09/14/2022
Full Episode
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E2Mail Truck Blaze
When three big mail deliveries are needed around the world, there's only one monster machine with the power to deliver: Mail Truck Blaze! He'll swim across seas, climb mountains, and venture to the Monster Dome --because mail trucks ALWAYS deliver!
09/15/2022
Full Episode
21:43
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E23The Great Pizza Race
The Great Pizza Race: It's a head-to-dead showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter...The Great Pizza Race! Who will deliver all of their pizzas first and win the coveted Great Pizza Trophy?
09/16/2022
Full Episode
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E24Monster Machine Halloween
Blaze, AJ, and all their friends are racing in The Great Halloween Race! First one across the finish line wins the biggest, tastiest goody bag ever! But if they want this treat, they need to watch out for Crusher and his Halloween tricks!
10/17/2022
Full Episode
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E3Knights in Sparkling Armor
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped inside a cage over a bubbling slime swap, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Sparkle to become…Knights! Will they be able to rescue Crusher and Pickle from the swamp before it's too late?
11/11/2022
Full Episode
22:23
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E25A Blazing Amazing Christmas
It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and their friends are helping Santa prepare to deliver presents. But when Crusher learns he hasn't done enough nice things to get a gift, Blaze helps him do good deeds to earn himself a present.
11/28/2022
Full Episode
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E26Big Rig: Dolphin Delivery
When a dolphin named Flippy needs help getting back to his family in the ocean, there's only one monster machine with enough power to get the job done: Big Rig Blaze!
12/09/2022
Full Episode
21:44
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E4The Snowflake Games
It’s a head-to-head showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter… The Snowflake Games! Who will win the most winter sports and receive the prized Snowflake Medal?
12/16/2022