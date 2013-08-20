PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Sleepover/Pups Save the Carnival
Season 4 E 5 • 08/25/2017
Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover.Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!
PAW PatrolS1 • E2Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
PAW PatrolS1 • E17Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers
Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
PAW PatrolS2 • E19Pups Save the Mayor's Race/Pups Save an Outlaw's Loot
It's the annual Mayor's Race! Mayor Goodway will give it her best against Mayor Humdinger.
05/12/2015
PAW PatrolS2 • E22Pups Save a Snowboard Competit
Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried under a blanket of snow.
12/04/2015
PAW PatrolS4 • E3Pups Save a Playful Dragon/Pups Save the Critters
Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back.
08/04/2017
PAW PatrolS4 • E6Pups Save Jake's Cake/Pups Save a Wild Ride
Ryder and the Pups need to help get a surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin.
08/18/2017
PAW PatrolS4 • E14Pups Save the Runaway Kitties/Pups Save Tiny Marshall
The Kit-trastrophe crew gets into the poufy shampoo and blow away
09/29/2017
PAW PatrolS9 • E1Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest: Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest.
03/25/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E20Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus
A dance contest being judged by Luke Stars goes wrong when a floating dancefloor carries the contestants away. The pups investigate a mystery at an undersea-themed museum exhibit and discover an octopus that wants to return to the ocean.
04/15/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E21Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies
Wally the Walrus searches all over Adventure Bay for Cap'n Turbot and turns the town upside-down in the process. Everybody loves Helga Humdinger's Hummy Gummy treats, causing Mayor Humdinger to get jealous and steal them all.
05/06/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E23Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups must save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the misguided explorer gets carried away by a really, really big bird.
05/20/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E5Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost
Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost: When Eddie and Emmy get impatient at the carnival, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns that it's not easy to help a ghost make new friends.
10/21/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E6Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish
Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish: When Mayor Humdinger's mountain vacation literally goes downhill, it's up to the Pups to stop Jake's Chalet before it crashes. Mayor Humdinger messes with the satellite dish and downs a satellite and the town's communication systems.
10/28/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E7Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art
Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.
11/04/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E8Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event
Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event: The PAW Patrol teams up with a new pack of heroes: The Cat Pack - Wild, Leo, Shade and Rory! These two teams will have to work together to save Adventure Bay from a robotic tiger, stop a runaway rocket, and rescue a baby monkey in this epic adventure!
11/25/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E9Big Truck Pups Save the Bridge
Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.
12/09/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E10Mighty Pups Stop a Mighty Eel/Pups Save a Floating Royal Carriage
When an eel accidentally swallows a piece of the meteor and becomes gigantic, it's up to the Mighty Pups to save Adventure Bay. After Sweetie decides to commandeer the Princess's royal carriage and horses, Sid the pirate sends Arrby to steal it.
12/27/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E11Pups Save a T-Rex Tyke/Pups Save a Playful Elephant Calf
When a baby T-Rex gets lost, Ryder and the pups go on a daring mission to the Dino Wilds to help find him. When Everest joins the PAW Patrol for a visit to the jungle, she makes friends with a clumsy elephant calf and then must help rescue him.
12/29/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E12Aqua Pups Save a Floating Castle
When an unhappy Merpup tries to float Puplantis to the surface, it's up to the PAW Patrol and their newest member Coral (Skye's long-lost merpup cousin) to save the city and stop him.
01/06/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E13Aqua Pups Save a Merdinger/Aqua Pups Save the Whale Patroller
When Humdinger disguises himself as a "Merdinger" to steal the purple pearl, the PAW Patrol must return it to Puplantis. After Moby swipes the Whale Patroller - and all the Pups' vehicles with it - the pups climb aboard sea creatures to chase it down.
01/13/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E14Aqua Pups Save a Mer-Race
The PAW Patrol take part in a big mer-race, but must come to the rescue when Moby's cheating puts Puplantis in serious danger.
01/20/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E15Aqua Pups Save the Reef/Aqua Pups Stop a Giant Squid
The Aqua Pups rescue Coral, Moby, and McSquidly from a submarine before it crashes into a delicate reef. The Aqua Pups must save the Merpups' golden orb release when Moby lures a Giant Squid into Puplantis.
01/27/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E16Pups Save the Wind Trekkers/Pups Save a Trophy
When Mayor Humdinger's mom Helga loses her son's phony trophy, the PAW Patrol have to rescue her and its secret stash of treats. When Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta get trapped inside a mesa, it's up to the PAW Patrol and a little snake to rescue them.
02/03/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E17Pups Save Alex's Feathery Friends/Pups Save a Puffy Mayor
The PAW Patrol must rescue Mr. Porter and reunite an ostrich family before the big birds get into big trouble. During Mayor Goodway's fashion show, the Pups must save Farmer Al and Mayor Humdinger after Humdinger's puffy shirt floats away with them.
02/10/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E18Pups Save Katie and Some Kitties/Pups Save a Helo Humdinger
When Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm system is set off, and the PAW Patrol must rescue them. When Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft he must be rescued from an out of control flight.
02/17/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E19Pups Save a Jukebox/Pups Save a Mayor on a Wire
Mayor Humdinger steals a jukebox so he can play an annoying song all day long. Chase and Rubble track it down to save the records. A hungry eagle causes Mayor Goodway's tightrope walking lesson to go awry, sending her careening down Jake's Mountain.
02/24/2023