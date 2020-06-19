Bubble Guppies
A Load of Litterbugs!
Season 5 E 21 • 11/10/2021
On the U.S.S. Recycler, Captain Deema and her crew strive to leave every planet cleaner than they found it. But their mission is put to the test when a crew of messy Litterbugs, led by the evil Garbage Khan, take over their ship!
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E11Ninja Season!
Ninja Season!: Gil wants to be a ninja! But his ninja teacher just keeps giving him random tasks to do. Frustrated, Gil is about to give up, when another ninja challenges him, and he realizes he's been learning ninja skills all along!
06/19/2020
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E15The Mighty, Untidy Titans!
The Mighty, Untidy Titans!: When some Untidy Titans (played by Guppies) start messing up Zooli, Nonny, and Oona's goat farm, the goat herders must journey to the Titans' cloud realm to ask them to tidy up.
01/22/2021
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E16Alison in Wonderland!
Alison in Wonderland!: Mail Carrier Molly is trying to deliver a Friendship Day card for someone named Alison in a place called Wonderland. But to do so, she'll have to get past the card-stealing Queen of Hearts, who has banned Friendship Day!
02/12/2021
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E19Fogzilla!
It's Lighthouse Keeper Deema's birthday! But when a monster named Fogzilla keeps blowing out her lighthouse, she needs to figure out how to get Captain Molly's ship, carrying her birthday cake, to shore, or there won't be a party!
11/08/2021
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E20Bigfoot Crossing!
On the hottest day of the year, it's Park Rangers Goby and Gil's job to make sure that pedestrians can make it safely to the lake to swim. But when Bigfoot swipes the park's stop signs, will anyone be able to cross the road for a dip?
11/09/2021
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E22Bubble Puppysaurus!
Bubble Puppysaurus!: When small-town "puppy-saurus," Bubble Puppy, gets picked to go against the reigning champ Boom Boom T. Rex in the Tough Roarier competition, it's a battle of strength, speed and above all, heart.
01/14/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E6The SS Friendship!
The SS Friendship!: Captain Deemo (Deema) and First Mate Gil pilot their steampunk sub to different ocean habitats so they can deliver Friendship Day Bubblegrams to all their friends. But along the way, they find themselves being chased by a Kraken!
02/14/2022
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E23Something Fishy Going On!
Something Fishy Going On!: Officers Molly and Gil are tracking some mysterious lights (aliens!?) that have been popping up around town. With the help of several nocturnal animal friends, they discover the lights aren't aliens at all, they are anglerfish!
03/11/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E7Robo Puppy!
Robo Puppy!: When a bossy cyborg named the Glitch hacks all the robots in Robotopolis and forces them to dance “The Robot,” it's up to Robot Mechanic Molly and Robo Puppy to stop him before it's too late!
04/29/2022
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E24Race to the Oasis!
Race to the Oasis!: Ice cream sellers Molly and Gil are trying to deliver ice cream to a waterpark on the other side of a hot desert. Will they get the ice cream across the desert unmelted before the Rattlers--a rattlesnake biker gang--catch them?
05/20/2022
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E25Escape from Volcano Island!
Escape from Volcano Island!: Molly and First Mate Gil are shipwrecked on Volcano Island, and it's about to erupt! But when parts of their boat start to mysteriously disappear, will they be able to make it off the island in time?
06/10/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E4The Holiday Pirates!
The Holiday Pirates!: In Holiday Land, there's a town for every holiday...that is, until Pirate Myra uses Wizard Grouper's magic wand to turn every town into Pirate Town! Will Molly and Gil be able to restore Holiday Land back to normal?
12/31/2022