Dora the Explorer
Dora Saves Three Kings Day
Season 5 E 3 • 01/06/2009
"Happy Three Kings Day!" Dora, Boots, and Diego are at Diego's Rescue Center dressed up as kings for the big Three Kings Day party at Dora's House. They'll be bringing a horse, a camel, and an elephant to carry the presents.
Dora the ExplorerS1 • E21El Coqui
In this version of the famous Puerto Rican legend, Dora and Boots find a sad, homesick little coqui who's lost his voice. Dora and Boots offer to take the frog home to his island.
05/02/2001
Dora the ExplorerS2 • E14The Big Piñata
Step right up and join the fiesta! Dora and Boots are trying to win the grand prize - the Big Piñata! They need to collect 10 yellow tickets by playing carnival games and rides.
09/19/2002
Dora the ExplorerS5 • E9The Mayan Adventure
The Mayan Adventure: Dora reads us a Mayan story about twin brothers who were amazing ball players. A long time ago in a Mayan Kingdom, there was a big Ball Game Championship.
11/17/2008
01/06/2009
Dora the ExplorerS5 • E6First Day of School
Boots and Tico are really excited because it’s their first day of school ever -- and in their new school, they’ll learn in English and Spanish!
09/13/2010
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E1Dora the Explorer: A Ribbon for Pinto
A Ribbon for Pinto: Dora, Boots, and Pinto's train breaks down on the way to the Big Horse Show. Can they make it in time?
02/02/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E4Dora the Explorer: "¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!
¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!: Join Dora for a Father's Day adventure! When the Little Kite she makes for Papi gets blown away in the wind, she'll need your help getting it back!
06/15/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E5Dora the Explorer: Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure
Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure: When Swiper swipes a special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help to get it back.
08/13/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E6Dora the Explorer: School Science Fair
School Science Fair: Dora and her friend Emma are off on a science-filled journey to take their pretend volcano to the Green Power Science Fair.
09/07/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E7Dora the Explorer: Dora's Moonlight Adventure
Dora's Moonlight Adventure: While taking care of Abuela's little kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world!
09/14/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E8Dora the Explorer: Perrito's Big Surprise
Perrito's Big Surprise: Dora has a big surprise for Perrito on Surprise Hill, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it!
10/15/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E9Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure
Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure: Dora and her cousin Diego are on their way to a big surprise--the Amazing Animal Circus!
10/16/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E10Dora the Explorer: Benny the Castaway
Benny the Castaway: Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic, but Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island and needs rescuing.
10/17/2012