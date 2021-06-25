Peppa Pig
Danny's Pirate Bedroom/Undersea Party/Woodland Club/Guinea Pigs/Bird Spotting
Season 9 E 16 • 06/21/2022
Peppa helps with a bedroom make-over. It's Peppa's pet goldfish Goldie's birthday. Peppa and her friends are shown woodcraft. Madame Gazelle shows her pet Guinea Pigs to the children. Peppa and George are birdwatching with Grandpa Pig.
Peppa PigS9 • E7The Sandcastle/Ice Cream/Jukebox/Windmills/Buried Treasure
The Sandcastle/Ice Cream/Jukebox/Windmills/Buried Treasure: Peppa and her family have a day out at the seaside. Mr Labrador has an ice cream van but runs out of ice cream. Peppa, George, Granny, and Grandpa Pig visit the sailing club.
06/25/2021
23:09
Peppa PigS9 • E8Motorbiking/Sea Treasure/Monkey Has a Cough/Police Car/Fire Station Practice
Motorbiking/Sea Treasure/Monkey Has a Cough/Police Car/Fire Station Practice: Granny and Grandpa take Peppa camping.Peppa finds a message in a bottle.Mummy Pig shows Peppa how to wink.Officers Panda and Squirrel visit Peppa's playgroup.
07/02/2021
23:09
Peppa PigS9 • E9Rescuing Miss Rabbit!/Peppa's Diary/Playing Golf/Creepy Crawly Safari/Buried Treasure
Rescuing Miss Rabbit!/Peppa's Diary/Playing Golf/Creepy Crawly Safari/Buried Treasure: Miss Rabbit needs rescuing. Mummy Pig used to keep a diary. Peppa and George play golf. The playgroup visits a nature reserve. Peppa finds a box of pirate treasure.
07/09/2021
22:43
Peppa PigS9 • E10The Park/The Lifeboat/Police Boat/Lucky Hamper/Mummy Pig's Book
Peppa and George go to the park where they meet their friends. / Grampy Rabbit shows how a lifeboat works. / Peppa and George have a fantastic day helping the police on the police boat. / The Playgroup is raising money for a good cause.
09/10/2021
22:43
Peppa PigS9 • E11Mountain Climbing/Trampolines/Skateboarding/Hoops/Soft Play
Grampy Rabbit is teaching about mountain climbing. / Peppa has fun at a trampoline park. / Peppa and George go to the park with their skateboards. / Madame Gazelle takes the class through a workout using hoops.
09/17/2021
23:08
Peppa PigS9 • E12Health Check/Potty Training/Jelly/The Tractor/The Petting Farm
Peppa is taken to the doctor for her regular check-up. / Mummy and Daddy teach George how to use a potty. / Daddy Pig shows Peppa and George how to make jelly. / Mrs. Badger shows Peppa how the tractor works. / Peppa visits the petting farm.
09/24/2021
23:09
Peppa PigS9 • E13Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo/Winter Games/London/George's Wooly Hat/Doctor Hamster's Present
Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo/Winter Games/London/George's Wooly Hat/Doctor Hamster's Present: Peppa spends Christmas in Australia. Peppa goes skiing. Madame Gazelle takes the class to London. George has a new hat. Peppa goes to Doctor Hamster.
12/08/2021
23:05
Peppa PigS9 • E14Roller Disco/Weather Station/Talking/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Winter Games
Roller Disco/Weather Station/Talking/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Winter Games: Madame Gazelle has organized a Roller Disco. The children learn about the weather. There is a new friend for Peppa. Grandpa Pig is making a Rock Garden. Peppa and Family go skiing.
02/10/2022
23:03
Peppa PigS9 • E15Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club
Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club: Mr Bull builds a Club House for Peppa. The children set up a detective club. The children run a shop. Peppa and her friends create stories. Peppa and her friends have breakfast.
05/30/2022
23:03
