PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol: Pups' Adventures in Babysitting/Pups Save the Fireworks

Season 2 E 15 • 03/04/2015

Mayor Goodway calls on the Paw Patrol to rescue her twin neice and nephew from a tree.

23:16

S1 • E2
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby

Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
23:10

S1 • E17
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers

Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
23:11

S2 • E4
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Diving Bell/Pups Save the Beavers

Captain Turbot runs into trouble snapping a picture of a rare seaslug, and then the pups help a hungry beaver who's lost his home.
09/17/2014
23:10

S2 • E13
PAW Patrol
Pups Save an Elephant Family/Pups and the Mischievous Kittens

The Pups are on a PAW Patroller road trip to the savanna where they meet up with Photo Safari fans Cap'n Turbot and his cousin Francois.
03/06/2015
23:10

S2 • E12
PAW Patrol
PAW Patrol: Pups Save a Mer-Pup

Join the team as they transform into Mer-Pups to save new underwater friends!
03/20/2015
23:10

S2 • E17
PAW Patrol
PAW Patrol: Pups Save an Adventure/Pups Save a Surprise

Alex is working towards getting his Action Scouts Fire Safety Badge, and who better to help him than the Paw Patrol!
04/09/2015
23:10

S2 • E21
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Floundering Francois/Pups Save the Pop-Up Penguins

Pups Save a Floundering Francois/Pups Save the Pop-Up Penguins: Cap'n Turbot and his cousin are white-whale watching when their boat starts to sink! This rescue will need all paws on deck.
05/29/2015
23:08

S9 • E1
PAW Patrol
Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest

Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. She must fix her mistake and rescue Chickaletta. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest. The Pups, with Liberty, race to the rescue!
03/25/2022
23:08
S9 • E2
PAW Patrol
Big Truck Pups Stop a Flood

Big Truck Pups Stop a Flood: The PAW Patrol use their new Big Trucks and the help of their new pup pal Al to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.
09/09/2022
23:07
S9 • E4
PAW Patrol
Big Truck Pups Save the Swiped Speakers/Big Truck Pups Save the Big Big Pipes

Big Truck Pups Save the Swiped Speakers/Big Truck Pups Save the Big Big Pipes: When Mayor Humdinger hijacks Al's big rig carrying Luke Stars and his concert equipment, it's up to the Big Truck Pups to rescue him. When Al's load of big pipes breaks loose, it's up to the Big Truck Pups to save their friends from the rolling hazards.
10/07/2022
23:08
S9 • E6
PAW Patrol
Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish

Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish: When Mayor Humdinger's mountain vacation literally goes downhill, it's up to the Pups to stop Jake's Chalet before it crashes. Mayor Humdinger messes with the satellite dish and downs a satellite and the town's communication systems.
10/28/2022
Full Episode
23:10

S9 • E7
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art

Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.
11/04/2022
23:10
S9 • E9
PAW Patrol
Big Truck Pups Save the Bridge

Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.
12/09/2022
23:10
S9 • E16
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Wind Trekkers/Pups Save a Trophy

When Mayor Humdinger's mom Helga loses her son's phony trophy, the PAW Patrol have to rescue her and its secret stash of treats. When Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta get trapped inside a mesa, it's up to the PAW Patrol and a little snake to rescue them.
02/03/2023
23:10
S9 • E17
PAW Patrol
Pups Save Alex's Feathery Friends/Pups Save a Puffy Mayor

The PAW Patrol must rescue Mr. Porter and reunite an ostrich family before the big birds get into big trouble. During Mayor Goodway's fashion show, the Pups must save Farmer Al and Mayor Humdinger after Humdinger's puffy shirt floats away with them.
02/10/2023
23:10
S9 • E18
PAW Patrol
Pups Save Katie and Some Kitties/Pups Save a Helo Humdinger

When Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm system is set off, and the PAW Patrol must rescue them. When Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft he must be rescued from an out of control flight.
02/17/2023
23:11
S9 • E19
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Jukebox/Pups Save a Mayor on a Wire

Mayor Humdinger steals a jukebox so he can play an annoying song all day long. Chase and Rubble track it down to save the records. A hungry eagle causes Mayor Goodway's tightrope walking lesson to go awry, sending her careening down Jake's Mountain.
02/24/2023
23:10
S9 • E20
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Baby Space Rocks/Pups Save the Eddies and Emmys

When a mysterious storm drops hailstones that hatch into Baby Space Rocks, the pups must find a way to keep them safe. A 3-D printer leads to trouble when Eddie and Emmy make 3-D reproductions of themselves and play pranks all over Adventure Bay.
03/06/2023
23:11
S9 • E21
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Hatchling/Pups Save a Wrongway Farmhand

When Mayor Humdinger decides to make the world's biggest omelet, he accidentally orders the wrong kind of eggs - ones that hatch.Traveling Travis volunteers to watch Farmer Yumi and Farmer Al's Farm and characteristically messes up everything."
04/07/2023
23:10
S9 • E22
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Flamingo Dancer/Pups Save a Mayor and Her Mini

The PAW Patrol searches for Julia, Julius, and a flamingo when they go missing from a dance contest. The PAW Patrol comes to the rescue when Mayor Goodway and her niece Julia get stuck on a runaway art installation."
04/14/2023
21:26
S8 • E25
PAW Patrol
Pups Stop a Big Leak/Pups Save a Baby Anteater/Pups Save a Hatch Day/Pups Save the Munchie Mobile

The Pups rescue Francois from a water tower geyser. The Pups rescue a baby anteater stuck on a bucking RoboHorse. The Pups rescue Ace and her special delivery for Chickaletta's party. The Pups rescue Mr. Porter and his stranded Food Truck.
04/21/2023
23:11
S9 • E23
PAW Patrol
All Paws on Deck

Ryder calls on every member of the PAW Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor from demolishing Adventure Bay so she can build her own dream city in its place.
04/24/2023
