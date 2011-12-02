Peppa Pig S1 • E11 Mr. Dinosaur Is Lost/Muddy Puddles/Fancy Dress Party/Camping/Very Hot Day

Mr. Dinosaur Is Lost/Muddy Puddles/Fancy Dress Party/Camping/Very Hot Day: Mr Dinosaur is George's favourite toy. It's raining and Peppa is sad. Peppa and George are having a fancy dress party. Peppa and her family go camping in the countryside. Peppa and George want to jump in muddy puddles.