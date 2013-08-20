PAW Patrol

Pups Save the Wind Trekkers/Pups Save a Trophy

Season 9 E 16 • 02/03/2023

When Mayor Humdinger's mom Helga loses her son's phony trophy, the PAW Patrol have to rescue her and its secret stash of treats. When Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta get trapped inside a mesa, it's up to the PAW Patrol and a little snake to rescue them.

PAW Patrol
S1 • E2
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby

Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
PAW Patrol
S1 • E12
Pups Get a Rubble/Pups Save a Walrus

Find out how Rubble became a member of the PAW Patrol!
09/18/2013
PAW Patrol
S1 • E17
Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers

Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
PAW Patrol
S1 • E19
Pups Save a Super Pup/Pups Save Ryder's Robot

Rubble is pretending to be a super pup but gets himself in some trouble. Ryder and the Paw Patrol have to save Rubble!
01/10/2014
PAW Patrol
S1 • E24
Pups and the Beanstalk/Pups Save the Turbots

Rubble decides to nap under a tree at Farmer Yumi's when suddenly Adventure Bay gets a HUGE problem - Alex the Giant!
05/20/2014
PAW Patrol
S6 • E4
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Mountain Climbers/Ultimate Rescue: Pup Save Captain Gordy

Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Mountain Climbers/Ultimate Rescue: Pup Save Captain Gordy: Rubble leads the pups in building an emergency landing pad for Captain Gordy in this Ultimate Construction Rescue!
04/19/2019
PAW Patrol
S6 • E14
Pups Save a Bat Family/Pups Save a Mud Monster

A rockslide traps a Bat Family inside their cave, so the PAW Patrol has to free them! The bats search for a new home leads to problems in town though! Snowboarders on Jake’s Mountain are stuck on a broken chair lift while a monster is on the loose!
10/04/2019
PAW Patrol
S6 • E5
Pups Save the Squirrels/Pups Save a Roo

Pups Save the Squirrels/Pups Save a Roo: The PAW Patrol is on a roll when squirrels stash acorns in Alex's treehouse causing it to fall onto Daring Danny's skateboard!
11/14/2019
PAW Patrol
S6 • E7
Pups Save a White Wolf/Pups Save a Wrong Way Explorer

Pups Save a White Wolf/Pups Save a Wrong Way Explorer: After a sudden snow storm, Everest cares for a white wolf cub as they work together to help the PAW Patrol find them.
12/20/2019
PAW Patrol
S9 • E1
Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest

Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest: Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest.
03/25/2022
PAW Patrol
S8 • E20
Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus

A dance contest being judged by Luke Stars goes wrong when a floating dancefloor carries the contestants away. The pups investigate a mystery at an undersea-themed museum exhibit and discover an octopus that wants to return to the ocean.
04/15/2022
PAW Patrol
S8 • E21
Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies

Wally the Walrus searches all over Adventure Bay for Cap'n Turbot and turns the town upside-down in the process. Everybody loves Helga Humdinger's Hummy Gummy treats, causing Mayor Humdinger to get jealous and steal them all.
05/06/2022
PAW Patrol
S8 • E23
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!

Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups must save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the misguided explorer gets carried away by a really, really big bird.
05/20/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E5
Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost

Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost: When Eddie and Emmy get impatient at the carnival, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns that it's not easy to help a ghost make new friends.
10/21/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E6
Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish

Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish: When Mayor Humdinger's mountain vacation literally goes downhill, it's up to the Pups to stop Jake's Chalet before it crashes. Mayor Humdinger messes with the satellite dish and downs a satellite and the town's communication systems.
10/28/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E7
Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art

Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.
11/04/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E8
Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event

Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event: The PAW Patrol teams up with a new pack of heroes: The Cat Pack - Wild, Leo, Shade and Rory! These two teams will have to work together to save Adventure Bay from a robotic tiger, stop a runaway rocket, and rescue a baby monkey in this epic adventure!
11/25/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E9
Big Truck Pups Save the Bridge

Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.
12/09/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E10
Mighty Pups Stop a Mighty Eel/Pups Save a Floating Royal Carriage

When an eel accidentally swallows a piece of the meteor and becomes gigantic, it's up to the Mighty Pups to save Adventure Bay. After Sweetie decides to commandeer the Princess's royal carriage and horses, Sid the pirate sends Arrby to steal it.
12/27/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E11
Pups Save a T-Rex Tyke/Pups Save a Playful Elephant Calf

When a baby T-Rex gets lost, Ryder and the pups go on a daring mission to the Dino Wilds to help find him. When Everest joins the PAW Patrol for a visit to the jungle, she makes friends with a clumsy elephant calf and then must help rescue him.
12/29/2022
PAW Patrol
S9 • E12
Aqua Pups Save a Floating Castle

When an unhappy Merpup tries to float Puplantis to the surface, it's up to the PAW Patrol and their newest member Coral (Skye's long-lost merpup cousin) to save the city and stop him.
01/06/2023
PAW Patrol
S9 • E13
Aqua Pups Save a Merdinger/Aqua Pups Save the Whale Patroller

When Humdinger disguises himself as a "Merdinger" to steal the purple pearl, the PAW Patrol must return it to Puplantis. After Moby swipes the Whale Patroller - and all the Pups' vehicles with it - the pups climb aboard sea creatures to chase it down.
01/13/2023
PAW Patrol
S9 • E14
Aqua Pups Save a Mer-Race

The PAW Patrol take part in a big mer-race, but must come to the rescue when Moby's cheating puts Puplantis in serious danger.
01/20/2023
PAW Patrol
S9 • E15
Aqua Pups Save the Reef/Aqua Pups Stop a Giant Squid

The Aqua Pups rescue Coral, Moby, and McSquidly from a submarine before it crashes into a delicate reef. The Aqua Pups must save the Merpups' golden orb release when Moby lures a Giant Squid into Puplantis.
01/27/2023
PAW Patrol
S9 • E16
Pups Save the Wind Trekkers/Pups Save a Trophy

When Mayor Humdinger's mom Helga loses her son's phony trophy, the PAW Patrol have to rescue her and its secret stash of treats. When Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta get trapped inside a mesa, it's up to the PAW Patrol and a little snake to rescue them.
