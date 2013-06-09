Bubble Guppies
The Wizard of Oz-tralia!
Season 3 E 6 • 10/15/2013
After Molly and Gil meet Bobby, a nature show host from Australia, they can't wait to learn all about Australian animals.
23:00
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E3Get Ready for School!
Oona's worried about her little friend Avi! It's his first day of school and he's nervous. From cubbies to free play, the Guppies show us the ropes and teach us that school is a great place to learn, play, and meet new friends.
09/06/2013
22:59
23:00
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E12The Unidentified Flying Orchestra!
When Gil and Molly meet a conductor, the Guppies join an orchestra that makes out-of-this-world music!
05/20/2014
23:00
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E11Party at Sea!
Anchor's away! It's time to celebrate boats with a party at sea!
09/03/2014
23:00
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E24Super Guppies!
Molly and Gil bring a comic book to school. From donning super costumes to using super powers, all the Guppies want to be superheroes!
05/01/2015
22:30
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E1Werewolves of Bubbledon!
Werewolves of Bubbledon!: On Halloween eve in the foggy town of Bubbledon, everyone is nervous because there's a werewolf on the loose! Detectives Molly, Gil, and Dr. Pupson are on the case, but will they find the critter before Halloween is cancelled?
10/19/2021
22:30
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E22Bubble Puppysaurus!
Bubble Puppysaurus!: When small-town "puppy-saurus," Bubble Puppy, gets picked to go against the reigning champ Boom Boom T. Rex in the Tough Roarier competition, it's a battle of strength, speed and above all, heart.
01/14/2022
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E5Winter Sports Chompetition
Winter Sports Chompetition: Gil and Bubble Puppy are competing in the Winter Sports Chompetition--a competition for athletes and their dogs! Will they be able to stop reigning champs Coldsnap and his dog Mr. Husky from cheating to win the gold?
02/09/2022
22:30
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E6The SS Friendship!
The SS Friendship!: Captain Deemo (Deema) and First Mate Gil pilot their steampunk sub to different ocean habitats so they can deliver Friendship Day Bubblegrams to all their friends. But along the way, they find themselves being chased by a Kraken!
02/14/2022
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E23Something Fishy Going On!
Something Fishy Going On!: Officers Molly and Gil are tracking some mysterious lights (aliens!?) that have been popping up around town. With the help of several nocturnal animal friends, they discover the lights aren't aliens at all, they are anglerfish!
03/11/2022
22:30
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E7Robo Puppy!
Robo Puppy!: When a bossy cyborg named the Glitch hacks all the robots in Robotopolis and forces them to dance “The Robot,” it's up to Robot Mechanic Molly and Robo Puppy to stop him before it's too late!
04/29/2022
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E24Race to the Oasis!
Race to the Oasis!: Ice cream sellers Molly and Gil are trying to deliver ice cream to a waterpark on the other side of a hot desert. Will they get the ice cream across the desert unmelted before the Rattlers--a rattlesnake biker gang--catch them?
05/20/2022
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E25Escape from Volcano Island!
Escape from Volcano Island!: Molly and First Mate Gil are shipwrecked on Volcano Island, and it's about to erupt! But when parts of their boat start to mysteriously disappear, will they be able to make it off the island in time?
06/10/2022
22:28
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E8Mountain Ninja Rescue
Mountain Ninja Rescue: Ninjas Zooli and Oona are excited for their first mission: escorting snow monkey Moshi up Mt. Danger to join his troop! But it won't be easy: a storm looms, and mischievous Moshi is causing trouble!
07/15/2022
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E9The Jaw-some Sharkventure!
The Jaw-some Sharkventure!: Zooli and her crew of Marine Biologists escort Baby Shark and William to visit great-great-great-great-great Uncle Slow Mo, and help them escape the fisherman who's chasing them! Guest Star: Richard Dreyfuss as Captain Acrab
07/29/2022