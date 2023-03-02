S2 • E4 Rubble & Crew The Crew Builds a Library Tunnel/The Crew Builds a Super Snack Dispenser

Rubble and Crew's favorite book series has new additions! But when there's no room for them in the library, the pups have to get creative. The pups have a surprise just for Rubble - a snack dispenser! But will they finish it before Rubble finds out?