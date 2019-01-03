Top Wing
Top Wing Rescues the Academy
Season 2 E 2 • 03/15/2019
Top Wing Rescues the Academy: The Cadets must pass Inspector Eagle-Eye's test or Speedy and Bea will be sent back to teacher's school! Team Top Wing ace the test and rescue the Inspector using the Headquarters Command Flyer: a part of the HQ that can fly!
Top Wing S2 • E1 Cheep, Chirp, and the Pirate's Treasure/Rod's Family Popcorn Party
Cheep, Chirp, and the Pirate's Treasure/Rod's Family Popcorn Party: Cap'n Dilly makes the chicks mini-pirates to find a treasure chest key. The Cadets rescue the chicks AND pirates!
03/01/2019
22:31
Top Wing S2 • E3 Top Wing Sting/Big Banana Break-In
Top Wing Sting/Big Banana Break-In: Rod is super-excited to sing at Rhonda's, until Chomps and Rocco take the piano. The Cadets must get the piano back! Margo the Monkey and the Banana Bandits break into Headquarters!
03/29/2019
22:31
Top Wing S2 • E4 Top Wing Spring Fling/Dancing Daffodil Rescue
Top Wing Spring Fling/Dancing Daffodil Rescue: Spring means Commodore Smurkturkski gets a new little chick, but Sandy Stork loses the egg! Big Swirl's amazing Daffodils only bloom in spring! The Cadets rescue Comm. Smurkturkski and his little Turkskis.
04/12/2019
22:30
Top Wing S2 • E5 Penny Rescues Survivor Bear/Penny's Jungle Adventure
Penny Rescues Survivor Bear/Penny's Jungle Adventure: Survivor Bear is headed underwater! Penny and the rest of the team have to rescue him using the HQ Command Flyer.
05/07/2019
22:31
Top Wing S2 • E7 Shirley's Nutty Vacation/Amazing Action Rescue
Shirley's Nutty Vacation/Amazing Action Rescue: The Cadets send stressed Shirley on a remote treetop cabin vacation when she accidently unmoors the cabin!
05/31/2019
22:28
Top Wing S2 • E8 Swift's Family Flying Ace/Timmy's Pirate Adventure
Swift's Family Flying Ace/Timmy's Pirate Adventure: When Baddy takes an old plane, Swift's Grandpa talks him through an exciting landing of the unfamiliar plane!
09/07/2019