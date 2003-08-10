Dora the Explorer

Dora's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Season 7 E 12 • 11/19/2012

Everyone's getting ready for the big parade, but when the Pirate Piggies float away on Dora's boat float, it's up to Dora and Boots to save Thanksgiving Day!

Full Episode
23:58

Dora the Explorer
S3 • E2
Stuck Truck

Calling all trucks! Boots sure loves trucks. When Ice Cream Truck gets stuck in the muck at Play Park, Dora and Boots are off to the rescue. Boots uses his truck phone to call his other truck friends for help along the way.
10/08/2003
Full Episode
22:58

Dora the Explorer
S7 • E1
Dora the Explorer: A Ribbon for Pinto

A Ribbon for Pinto: Dora, Boots, and Pinto's train breaks down on the way to the Big Horse Show. Can they make it in time?
02/02/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E4
Dora the Explorer: "¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!

¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!: Join Dora for a Father's Day adventure! When the Little Kite she makes for Papi gets blown away in the wind, she'll need your help getting it back!
06/15/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E5
Dora the Explorer: Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure

Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure: When Swiper swipes a special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help to get it back.
08/13/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E6
Dora the Explorer: School Science Fair

School Science Fair: Dora and her friend Emma are off on a science-filled journey to take their pretend volcano to the Green Power Science Fair.
09/07/2012
Full Episode
23:00
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E7
Dora the Explorer: Dora's Moonlight Adventure

Dora's Moonlight Adventure: While taking care of Abuela's little kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world!
09/14/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E8
Dora the Explorer: Perrito's Big Surprise

Perrito's Big Surprise: Dora has a big surprise for Perrito on Surprise Hill, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it!
10/15/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E9
Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure

Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure: Dora and her cousin Diego are on their way to a big surprise--the Amazing Animal Circus!
10/16/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E10
Dora the Explorer: Benny the Castaway

Benny the Castaway: Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic, but Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island and needs rescuing.
10/17/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Dora the Explorer
S7 • E11
Dora the Explorer: Baby Bongo's Big Music Show

Baby Bongo's Big Music Show: Dora and Boots take Baby Bongo on a musical adventure as they race to the Big Music Show in time for Baby Bongo's first performance.
10/18/2012
Full Episode
22:59

