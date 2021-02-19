The Adventures of Paddington
Paddington Clowns Around/Paddington and the Bad Swap
Season 2 E 3 • 03/19/2021
Paddington Clowns Around/The Bad Swap: Paddington throws a birthday party for Mateo, but things don't go to plan, Will Mrs. Brown's clown act save the day? Paddington accidentally gives away Jonathan's rare Tiny Robot card in a game of Imaginarium.
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E1Paddington's Plant Problem/Paddington the Artist
Paddington's Plant Problem/Paddington the Artist: Mr. Curry gives Paddington the job of watering one plant for him. Mrs. Brown wants Windsor Gardens to artistically express themselves and exhibit a piece of art at her show.
02/19/2021
20:56
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E2Paddington's Squirrel Surprise/Paddington Becomes a Secret Agent
Paddington's Squirrel Surprise/Paddington Becomes a Secret Agent: Paddington accidentally destroys a squirrel's winter nut store, so he invites the wild animal to live indoors. Judy gets a Toy Spy Kit, and Mrs. Bird starts acting suspiciously.
03/05/2021
20:59
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E4Paddington Celebrates Mrs. Bird's Day/Paddington the Table Tennis Champ!
Paddington Celebrates Mrs. Bird's Day/Paddington the Table Tennis Champ!: It's Mrs. Bird Day! Paddington wants to make a cake with a special jar of marmalade, but no one can open it. Paddington and Mateo form a table tennis team.
04/05/2021
10:59
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E16Paddington Visits the Doctor
Paddington Visits the Doctor: Paddington hurts his knee and goes to see Dr. Yasmin.
11/19/2021
20:56
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E18Paddington and the Egg Hunt/Paddington Sells Bessie
Paddington and the Egg Hunt/Paddington Sells Bessie: Can Sofia make Windsor Gardens' biggest ever omelette? The Browns are fed up with Bessie the campervan breaking down, so Paddington sells her but soon regrets being so helpful.
12/17/2021
20:58
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E19Paddington's Nature Club/Paddington's Not Himself
Paddington's Nature Club/Paddington's Not Himself: Mr. Curry wants to become a ranger leader and creates nature club to impress Ms. Potts, but are his facts correct? Paddington has a fall and loses his climbing confidence.
12/31/2021
20:59
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E20Paddington's Treasure Hunt/Paddington's Taste of Italy
Paddington's Treasure Hunt/Paddington's Taste of Italy: Jonathan and Paddington find a treasure map in a bottle on the lake! Mr. Gruber has always wanted to go to Italy, and Paddington sets about helping his friend achieve his dream!
01/14/2022
20:59
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E21Paddington's Radio Show/Paddington's Butler
Paddington's Radio Show/Paddington's Butler: Mr. Curry's and Paddington's favorite radio show is cancelled. How will they ever know the ending now? Mr. Curry ends up being Paddington's butler for the day, but he's better giving orders than taking them.
02/01/2022
20:59
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E22Paddington becomes a Talent Show Judge/Paddington Keeps Up with The Kamalis
Paddington becomes a Talent Show Judge/Paddington Keeps Up with The Kamalis: It's the Windsor Gardens Pet show. Paddington is the judge, but they're all so talented. Paddington learns that playing with your neighbors is more fun than trying to outdo them!
02/15/2022
20:59
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E23Paddington's Pet Hotel/Paddington Plays Golf
Paddington's Pet Hotel/Paddington Plays Golf: Paddington opens Windsor Gardens' first ever pet hotel when he has Lucky to stay over. Baaz has set up a mini golf course at the park, but is it really unbeatable like he says?
03/01/2022
20:59
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E24Paddington Loves Windsor Gardens/Paddington Helps a Hedgehog
Paddington Loves Windsor Gardens/Paddington Helps a Hedgehog: Paddington and the kids overhear Mr. Brown talking about selling the house! The kids are playing in the garden and make a prickly discovery.
03/15/2022
20:58
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E25Paddington's Birthday Treat
Paddington's Birthday Treat: The Browns take Paddington to London for his birthday, but they lose him on the way! Paddington ends up in the Tower of London and has a close encounter with the Crown Jewels, a Beefeater, and a Royal couple!
03/22/2022
20:58
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E26Paddington's Hatching Surprise/Paddington the Best Bear
Paddington's Hatching Surprise/Paddington the Best Bear: Paddington helps to hatch an egg. Paddington wishes he could have been at Mr. and Mrs. Brown's wedding after seeing some photos, so they decide to do it all again!
04/05/2022