Blue's Clues & You
Knights of the Snack Table
Season 4 E 9 • 05/05/2023
Sir Joshalot and the Knights of the Snack Table are on an epic quest through the neighborhood to find a special treat for the afternoon snack feast! Throughout their long journey, the knights demonstrate the most knightly of qualities—helping others.
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E1Blue's Big Beat Band
Blue's Big Beat Band: Josh and Blue are starting a band! As we play Blue's Clues to find out what instrument Blue will play, we form our very own house band, learn rhythms, identify tempos, and sing, tap, and clap all day long.
08/19/2020
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E2Hide and Seek with Blue
Hide and Seek with Blue: Josh, Blue, and all our friends are playing Hide and Seek, and Blue knows the BEST hiding spot! As we play Blue's Clues to figure out the best place to hide, we search for our hiding friends and play Snail and Seek.
09/16/2020
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E7Sleepy Singalong with Blue
Sleepy Singalong with Blue: It's a nighttime game of Blue's Clues to figure out Blue's favorite part of bedtime! As we search for clues, we help Blue and Polka Dots get clean, comfy, cozy and ready for bed.
12/18/2020
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E8Blue's Big Dance Party
Blue's Big Dance Party: Show us your dance moves! Josh and Blue are having a dance party, and we play Blue's Clues to figure out Blue's favorite dance. As we groove to find clues, we learn Magenta's favorite dance and help Bunny Jo learn a new dance!
01/01/2021
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E9Blue's Big Imagination
Blue's Big Imagination: Imagine along with Josh and Blue in this game of Blue's Clues to figure out what Blue envisions a mysterious shape to be. We listen to a story created by Slippery, Magenta and Tickety and help Mr. Salt discover his own imagination.
01/22/2021
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E6Building with Blue
Building with Blue: Josh invites YOU to be a part of the construction crew! Blue and Magenta are building something special, and we need to play Blue and Magenta's Clues to figure it out!
02/04/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E15Something New at Blue's School
Something New at Blue's School: Josh's excited to try being Teacher for the Day, but Blue seems nervous to try something. What could it be? As we play games and sing songs at school, we learn all about why it's so awesome to try new things! Guest Star: Rachel Bloom
10/05/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E17Feelin' Filipino
Feelin' Filipino: Lola is missing her hometown in the Philippines, so Josh surprises her by bringing the Philippines to the house! We explore Filipino culture and family traditions as we play Blue's Clues to figure out Lola's favorite thing to do. Guest Star: Carolyn Fe
10/06/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E18Into the Blueniverse
Into the Blueniverse: It's an interstellar Blue's Clues adventure! Magenta's toy spaceship spins out of control, disappearing into Blueniverse. Oh no! Where in the Blueniverse is Magenta's spaceship? We'll play Blue's Clues to find out!
11/07/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E19Sage and Ginger's Baby Book
Sage and Ginger's Baby Book: Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are trying to take a photo of Sage and Ginger for their baby book, but as hard as they try, they just can't seem to make the twins smile. We'll play a silly game of Blue's Clues to figure out how to make the twins giggle!
11/08/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E20Joshini the Amazing
Joshini the Amazing: Abracadabra! Periwinkle is planning a magic show! The Amazing Joshini and YOU, his Friendo Fabuloso, are eager to perform the greatest magic trick the Blue's Clues house has ever seen! Guest Star: Donovan Patton
11/09/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E2A Blue Christmas with You!
A Blue Christmas with You!: Christmas Eve is here and all is calm and all is bright… until Blitzen appears asking for our help—Santa's missing! Josh and Blue skidoo to the North Pole for toy‐making fun, Reindeer Games, and a holiday celebration they'll never forget!
11/29/2022
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E3Blue’s Wish Comes True!
In Blue's Clues & You, beloved puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure to solve a puzzle. With each paw print, the viewer is inspired to interact with Josh and Blue to figure out Blue's Clues!
02/03/2023
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E4Thank You Day
It's Thank You Day, and our friends Miranda and Magenta are coming over to celebrate! When Magenta's picture of what she's most thankful for gets ruined, we play a special game of Magenta's Clues to figure out what she's thankful for!
02/10/2023
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E7Firefighter Blue to the Rescue!
Josh and Blue suit up to be firefighter helpers for the day! As we play Blue's Clues to figure out how we can help the firefighters, we train for duty at the fire house, learn about fire safety, and ride Fiery Truck on a special rescue mission!
03/03/2023
