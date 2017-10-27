Hey Duggee
The Spooky Badge
E 27 • 10/27/2017
The Spooky Badge: The Squirrels are playing dress up when they hear a ghostly sound. They can see that something has spooked the chickens, so they stop what they are doing to investigate.
The Spooky Badge: The Squirrels are playing dress up when they hear a ghostly sound. They can see that something has spooked the chickens, so they stop what they are doing to investigate.
10/27/2017
07:08
Hey DuggeeS3 • E10The Being Quiet Badge
The Being Quiet Badge: Duggee and the Squirrels go on an adventure to find a famously shy creature called The Snard who doesn't like noise… time to earn their Being Quiet badges!
03/25/2020
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E25The Tooth Brushing Badge
The Tooth Brushing Badge: Duggee and the Squirrels meet a lion with unfortunate breath and teach him a special song to help him learn how to brush his teeth!
03/26/2020
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E24The Duck Badge
The Duck Badge: The clubhouse is inundated with stray ducklings who think Norrie is their mum, so Duggee and the Squirrels need to do some detective work to reunite them with their real mum.
03/26/2020
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E25The Favourite Badge
The Favourite Badge: The Squirrels learn what a favourite is, but have trouble deciding what their own favourite things are, so they make a film asking some of their friends what is special to them to help narrow it down.
06/11/2020
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E24The Round Up Badge
The Round Up Badge: The Squirrels go on the trail of a lost herd of cattle with Duggee and his old pal Rodeo Horse, who teaches them how to be cowhands… and earn their Round Up Badges in the process!
06/11/2020
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E27The A Capella Badge
The A Capella Badge: The Squirrels are inspired to learn how to sing a cappella style after hearing a famous bird quartet singing in a nearby tree.
06/12/2020
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E26The Topiary Badge
The Topiary Badge: When the Squirrels see Duggee practicing his impressive Topiary skills they are keen to try some of their own – and promptly put their new talents into practice in order to tame some very wild woods!
06/12/2020
08:33
Hey DuggeeS3 • E28The Christmas Badge
The Christmas Badge: Duggee's old friend Clarence has lost his Christmas cheer, so the squirrels try to inspire him by showing what they enjoy most about Christmas.
12/24/2020
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E33The Babysitting Badge
The Babysitting Badge: Duggee has a job to do outside of the Clubhouse. But who will look after the Squirrels? King Tiger of course, he has his Babysitting Badge. But it's actually the Squirrels who end up babysitting King Tiger.
07/09/2021
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E35The Senses Badge
The Senses Badge: Roly has lost his best potato, but Duggee finds it using his sense of smell. But what is a sense? Time for the Squirrels to learn about the five senses and earn their Senses Badge.
07/16/2021
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E34The Comic Badge
The Comic Badge: Duggee is reading the Squirrels one of his favorite comics. They eagerly want to know the ending, but the comic was discontinued. Luckily Duggee has the comic badge, so he can show the Squirrels how to create their own ending.
07/16/2021
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E37The Buddy Badge
The Buddy Badge: Duggee hosts a Buddy Bonanza for Mrs. Weaver and the Squirrels, with the aim of finding new buddies with common interests to them.
07/23/2021
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E36The Diplomacy Badge
The Diplomacy Badge: Betty and Sargent Ant just want perfection, but no one seems to be listening to their shouting! They need a lesson in diplomacy to learn how to speak in a more sensitive way.
07/23/2021
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E38The Bridge Badge
The Bridge Badge: It's bridge-building time! The squirrels help a quarreling group of gerbils sort out their longstanding disagreement.
07/30/2021
07:12
Hey DuggeeS3 • E41The Counting Badge
The Counting Badge: The Squirrels try the ultimate achievement of counting to 100 to earn their Counting Badge.
10/15/2021
07:11
Hey DuggeeS3 • E40The Mythical Creature Badge
The Mythical Creature Badge: The Squirrels and Duggee learn and discover all about Mythical Creatures.
10/15/2021
07:11
Hey DuggeeS3 • E39The Soap Opera Badge
The Soap Opera Badge: The Squirrels recreate the final episode of the Chicken's favorite Soap Opera.
10/15/2021
07:09
Hey DuggeeS3 • E42The What Happened Badge
The What Happened Badge: The Squirrels try and tell us what has just happened but are struggling to retell the story correctly.
10/22/2021
07:04
Hey DuggeeS3 • E44The Puzzle Badge
The Puzzle Badge: The Squirrels are close to finishing a puzzle when the Naughty Mice steal their last piece.
10/22/2021
07:04
Hey DuggeeS3 • E43The Telling Time Badge
The Telling Time Badge: It is John and Nigel's anniversary, and John is planning a big surprise party. But it will only work if everyone is on time with the preparations. It sounds like John needs some help from Duggee and the Squirrels.
10/22/2021
07:04
Hey DuggeeS3 • E46The Training Badge
The Training Badge: Duggee struggles to organize the Squirrels in order of height.
10/29/2021
07:05
Hey DuggeeS3 • E47The Reunion Badge
The Reunion Badge: Duggee hosts a reunion for the first ever Squirrels he looked after. But the first ever Squirrels are older now and very similar to the Squirrels parents.
10/29/2021
07:10
Hey DuggeeS3 • E45The Action Hero Badge
The Action Hero Badge: The Squirrels learn about an action hero called Jet Rocket who always saves the day by smashing and crashing things. But there are other ways to save the day.
10/29/2021
07:04
Hey DuggeeS3 • E50The Perfume Badge
The Perfume Badge: The Squirrels make their very own perfumes with accompanying advertisements to show how their perfumes are uniquely theirs.
11/05/2021
07:06
Hey DuggeeS3 • E49The Direction Badge
The Direction Badge: The Squirrels do not know how to get back to the Clubhouse whilst out for a walk. Through a series of unusual methods, the Squirrels learn all about direction and how to find their way back to the Clubhouse.
11/05/2021
07:07
Hey DuggeeS3 • E48The Board Game Badge
The Board Game Badge: It is a rainy day in the Clubhouse which means it's a perfect day for a board game. Duggee introduces the Squirrels to one of his favorite games which might be just a little bit complex for them.
11/05/2021
07:04
Hey DuggeeS3 • E52The Walking Badge
The Walking Badge: The Squirrels learn the many ways you can walk with the help of friends and a catchy song.
11/12/2021