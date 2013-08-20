PAW Patrol
Sea Patrol: Pups Save the Flying Diving Bell/Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Soggy Farm
Season 5 E 6 • 04/20/2018
Francois and Turbot discover an underwater volcano is going to erupt! This is a mission for the Sea Patrol!
S1 • E2PAW PatrolPups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
S4 • E4PAW PatrolMission PAW: Quest for the Crown
Mission PAW: Quest for the Crown: Chase and the team are called to Barkingburg to keep an eye on the crown.
04/07/2017
S5 • E11PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit.
06/22/2018
S5 • E1PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Tigers
When searching for elusive rumble top tigers, the Turbots fall into a cave deep inside a volcano.
08/10/2018
S5 • E17PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Movie Monster!
Envious Mayor Humdinger tries to draw the Adventure Bay Monster Movie production to Foggy Bottom.
09/21/2018
S10 • E1PAW PatrolPups Save the Wacky Water Skiers/Pups Save the Mayor's Assistant
When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat. When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat.
07/03/2023
