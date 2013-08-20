PAW Patrol

Sea Patrol: Pups Save the Flying Diving Bell/Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Soggy Farm

Season 5 E 6 • 04/20/2018

Francois and Turbot discover an underwater volcano is going to erupt! This is a mission for the Sea Patrol!

More

Watching

Full Episode
23:09

S1 • E2
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby

Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
Full Episode
23:10

S4 • E4
PAW Patrol
Mission PAW: Quest for the Crown

Mission PAW: Quest for the Crown: Chase and the team are called to Barkingburg to keep an eye on the crown.
04/07/2017
Full Episode
23:10

S5 • E6
PAW Patrol
Sea Patrol: Pups Save the Flying Diving Bell/Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Soggy Farm

Francois and Turbot discover an underwater volcano is going to erupt! This is a mission for the Sea Patrol!
04/20/2018
Full Episode
23:10

S5 • E11
PAW Patrol
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties

The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit.
06/22/2018
Full Episode
23:10

S5 • E1
PAW Patrol
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Tigers

When searching for elusive rumble top tigers, the Turbots fall into a cave deep inside a volcano.
08/10/2018
Full Episode
23:10

S5 • E17
PAW Patrol
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Movie Monster!

Envious Mayor Humdinger tries to draw the Adventure Bay Monster Movie production to Foggy Bottom.
09/21/2018
Full Episode
23:10

S10 • E1
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Wacky Water Skiers/Pups Save the Mayor's Assistant

When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat. When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat.
07/03/2023
You may also like1 Video
00:30

Gabby's Dollhouse Official Trailer
Gabby's DollhouseS1

04/27/2023