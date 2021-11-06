Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate
E 2 • 09/28/2021
Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate: It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a tasty bite out of today's challenges! Ryan is going to style and profile his way through the challenges to get enough hints to figure out who his playdate is!
22:31
S4 • E9Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate
Ryan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate: 1-2-3-4! Ryan's gonna rock and roll through the challenges for a chance to jam with his radical playdate! Ryan's gotta play his cards right if he wants to find out who his playdate is.
06/11/2021
22:31
S4 • E22Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Vlogging Playdate/Ryan's Aerodynamic Playdate
Ryan will put his skills to the test to crush challenges and solve puzzles so he can figure out who his playdate is! Get ready for Ryan to soar through challenges so he can get enough hints to fly right into his playdate!
04/11/2023
22:31
S4 • E24Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Aquatic Playdate/Ryan's Royal Playdate
Ryan will tread through challenge filled waters to score enough hints to solve this playdate mystery! It's a royal affair in Silly Square, as Ryan conquers challenges and puzzles to have a playdate with internet royalty!
04/12/2023
22:31
S4 • E23Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Street Scaling Playdate/Ryan's Doubles Playdate
Get ready to jump, flip, and tumble through challenges and puzzles with Ryan so he can get enough hints to leap into a playdate! It's time to set and serve into some challenges and puzzles with Ryan as he vies for a chance to score some hints!
04/12/2023
22:31
S4 • E26Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Chilly Playdate/Ryan's Zoological Playdate
Ryan's Chilly Playdate/Ryan's Zoological Playdate: Ryan skates through challenges in order to get hints and meet his mystery playdate… on ice! Get ready to see Ryan traverse challenges and puzzles!
04/13/2023
22:31
S4 • E25Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Tubular Playdate/Ryan's Super Tall Playdate
With a little help from Evan and JillianTube, Ryan will smash through challenges to figure out what amazing playdate he'll have! Ryan will reach all new heights as he walks his way through challenges and puzzles to grab some hints!
04/13/2023
22:31
S4 • E27Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Target Hitting Playdate/Ryan's Double Jump Playdate
Ryan aims to complete challenges and puzzles to earn hints and hit the bullseye with his mystery playdate! Ryan hops his way through challenges and puzzles to get hints before he learns the ropes from his mystery playdate!
04/14/2023
22:31
S4 • E28Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Splashing Playdate/Ryan's Two Wheeling Playdate
Ryan takes the plunge into challenges and puzzles to win hints and dive into his mystery playdate! Race with Ryan as he pedals through challenges and puzzles to figure out the playdate mystery!
04/14/2023
22:31
S4 • E29Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Free Falling Playdate/Ryan's Ice Sweeping Playdate
Ryan's going to new heights, soaring through challenges and puzzles to win enough hints to solve his mystery playdate! Get ready for Ryan to glide through challenges and puzzles before he has an extra cool mystery playdate!
04/15/2023
22:31
S4 • E30Ryan's Mystery PlaydateRyan's Heavy Lifting Playdate/Ryan's Straight Steppin' Playdate
Ryan is going to do some heavy lifting as he flexes his way through challenges and puzzles to pick up some mighty hints! Don't look down, as Ryan nimbly moves through challenges and puzzles to get what's on the line: hints!
04/15/2023
