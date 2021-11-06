Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate

E 2 • 09/28/2021

Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate: It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a tasty bite out of today's challenges! Ryan is going to style and profile his way through the challenges to get enough hints to figure out who his playdate is!

22:31

S4 • E9
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate

Ryan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate: 1-2-3-4! Ryan's gonna rock and roll through the challenges for a chance to jam with his radical playdate! Ryan's gotta play his cards right if he wants to find out who his playdate is.
06/11/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Full Episode
S4 • E22
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Vlogging Playdate/Ryan's Aerodynamic Playdate

Ryan will put his skills to the test to crush challenges and solve puzzles so he can figure out who his playdate is! Get ready for Ryan to soar through challenges so he can get enough hints to fly right into his playdate!
04/11/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E24
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Aquatic Playdate/Ryan's Royal Playdate

Ryan will tread through challenge filled waters to score enough hints to solve this playdate mystery! It's a royal affair in Silly Square, as Ryan conquers challenges and puzzles to have a playdate with internet royalty!
04/12/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E23
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Street Scaling Playdate/Ryan's Doubles Playdate

Get ready to jump, flip, and tumble through challenges and puzzles with Ryan so he can get enough hints to leap into a playdate! It's time to set and serve into some challenges and puzzles with Ryan as he vies for a chance to score some hints!
04/12/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E26
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Chilly Playdate/Ryan's Zoological Playdate

Ryan's Chilly Playdate/Ryan's Zoological Playdate: Ryan skates through challenges in order to get hints and meet his mystery playdate… on ice! Get ready to see Ryan traverse challenges and puzzles!
04/13/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E25
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Tubular Playdate/Ryan's Super Tall Playdate

With a little help from Evan and JillianTube, Ryan will smash through challenges to figure out what amazing playdate he'll have! Ryan will reach all new heights as he walks his way through challenges and puzzles to grab some hints!
04/13/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E27
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Target Hitting Playdate/Ryan's Double Jump Playdate

Ryan aims to complete challenges and puzzles to earn hints and hit the bullseye with his mystery playdate! Ryan hops his way through challenges and puzzles to get hints before he learns the ropes from his mystery playdate!
04/14/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E28
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Splashing Playdate/Ryan's Two Wheeling Playdate

Ryan takes the plunge into challenges and puzzles to win hints and dive into his mystery playdate! Race with Ryan as he pedals through challenges and puzzles to figure out the playdate mystery!
04/14/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E29
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Free Falling Playdate/Ryan's Ice Sweeping Playdate

Ryan's going to new heights, soaring through challenges and puzzles to win enough hints to solve his mystery playdate! Get ready for Ryan to glide through challenges and puzzles before he has an extra cool mystery playdate!
04/15/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E30
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Heavy Lifting Playdate/Ryan's Straight Steppin' Playdate

Ryan is going to do some heavy lifting as he flexes his way through challenges and puzzles to pick up some mighty hints! Don't look down, as Ryan nimbly moves through challenges and puzzles to get what's on the line: hints!
04/15/2023
