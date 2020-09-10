The Adventures of Paddington S1 • E23 Paddington and Halloween/Paddington Has an Autumn Wish

Paddington and Halloween/Paddington Has an Autumn Wish: It’s Halloween and Paddington goes Treat or Treating with Jonathan and Judy around Windsor gardens but Mr. Curry does not want to join in. Paddington discovers Autumn/Fall and a winter festival. Why do the tress lose their leaves? It does not happen in Peru. Paddington discovers Autumn/Fall and a winter festival.