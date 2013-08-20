PAW Patrol
Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost
Season 9 E 5 • 10/21/2022
Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost: When Eddie and Emmy get impatient at the carnival, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns that it's not easy to help a ghost make new friends.
PAW PatrolS1 • E2Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
PAW PatrolS1 • E10Pups and the Ghost Pirate
It’s Halloween! Capt’n Turbot has decorated an old wreck as a pirate ship for a town party.
10/23/2013
PAW PatrolS1 • E17Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers
Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
PAW PatrolS1 • E1Pups Make a Splash/Pups Fall Festival
Pups Make a Splash/Pups Fall Festival: When Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, Ryder, Zuma, Skye, and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks!
11/14/2013
PAW PatrolS1 • E23Pups Great Race/Pups Take the Cake
It’s Adventure Bay Race Day and the pups are about to race each other across the town to see who is the fastest.
05/08/2014
PAW PatrolS2 • E2Pups Save the Space Alien
A spaceship crash lands and strands a little extra-terrestrial. It's up to the Paw Patrol to help him back to his home planet!
08/13/2014
PAW PatrolS2 • E5Pups Save a Ghost/Pups Save a Show
Is a mysterious ghost haunting the Lookout at night? The PAW Patrol investigates.
10/20/2014
PAW PatrolS8 • E18Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Tournament/Rescue Knights: Pups Save the Baby Dragons
The PAW Patrol helps a Mystery Knight, the Princess in disguise, win a tournament when Claw and Sparks show up and sabotage the event. The Rescue Knights must save some baby dragons from Claw and reunite them with their mommy.
03/04/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E1Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest: Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest.
03/25/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E20Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus
A dance contest being judged by Luke Stars goes wrong when a floating dancefloor carries the contestants away. The pups investigate a mystery at an undersea-themed museum exhibit and discover an octopus that wants to return to the ocean.
04/15/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E21Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies
Wally the Walrus searches all over Adventure Bay for Cap'n Turbot and turns the town upside-down in the process. Everybody loves Helga Humdinger's Hummy Gummy treats, causing Mayor Humdinger to get jealous and steal them all.
05/06/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E22Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse
Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse: Mayor Humdinger babysits his friend's children, but trouble arises when they start feuding with his kitties. Mayor Goodway and Mayor Humdinger accidentally get locked in a greenhouse.
05/13/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E23Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups must save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the misguided explorer gets carried away by a really, really big bird.
05/20/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E28Pups Save the Floating Goodways/Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash
Pups Save the Floating Goodways/Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash: The Goodways drift out to sea on a swan shaped float. Mayor Humdinger steals Katie's Portable Pet Wash and ends up causing bubble trouble all over town.
06/03/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E2Big Truck Pups Stop a Flood
Big Truck Pups Stop a Flood: The PAW Patrol use their new Big Trucks and the help of their new pup pal Al to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.
09/09/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E3Pups Save a Humdinger Doll/Pups Save a Sand Sculpture Contest
Pups Save a Humdinger Doll/Pups Save a Sand Sculpture Contest: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.
09/23/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E4Big Truck Pups Save the Swiped Speakers/Big Truck Pups Save the Big Big Pipes
Big Truck Pups Save the Swiped Speakers/Big Truck Pups Save the Big Big Pipes: When Mayor Humdinger hijacks Al's big rig carrying Luke Stars and his concert equipment, it's up to the Big Truck Pups to rescue him. When Al's load of big pipes breaks loose, it's up to the Big Truck Pups to save their friends from the rolling hazards.
10/07/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E5Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost
Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost: When Eddie and Emmy get impatient at the carnival, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns that it's not easy to help a ghost make new friends.
10/21/2022