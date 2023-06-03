Bossy Bear
New Squid On The Block/Boss Bissy/To BFF or Not to BFF
Season 1 E 9 • 03/27/2023
When a quiet new kid starts at Hollow Hollow Elementary, Bossy does everything and anything to make sure they have a good time. Bossy wishes he was older like his big sister Bissy. Bossy and Turtle fail to get a perfect score on a besties quiz.
22:12
Bossy BearS1 • E1Ultimate Hype Bear/The Chrysalis Crew/Just Say No
Bissy wants to meet her favorite band, but she must bring her embarrassing brother Bossy.When Bossy and Turtle find a chrysalis, they helpit grow into a healthy butterfly.Bossy and friends want to use Turtle's precious keepsake for a soccer ball.
03/06/2023
22:19
Bossy BearS1 • E2Missing Falcon/Happy Bestie-Versary/The Tumminator
Bossy and Turtle go full gumshoe to find Bissy's missing plushy. Bossy and Turtle decide to exchange gifts for their first annual friendship anniversary.Bossy and Turtle have to face the scariest ride ever at Wacky Wacky World: The Tumminator!
03/07/2023
22:09
Bossy BearS1 • E3The Turtle Tour/Honey Bear/The Science Pair
Turtle gives Gran-Gran a tour his favorite amusement park. When Bossy's even bossier cousin Honey Bear comes to visit, Bossy and Turtle try to make the coolest science fair project ever so they can become hall monitors.
03/08/2023
22:17
Bossy BearS1 • E4Bossy's Super Social Saturday/Center of a Tension/Cart-tastrophe
Bossy and Turtle agree to two parties at the same time and end up over-committing themselves. Bossy and Turtle have their first sleepover ever! Bossy schemes for himself and Turtle to get new Boom Boom Super Satang cards.
03/09/2023
22:23
Bossy BearS1 • E5Turtle's Shell Day/The Way of the Gran-Gran/The Spring Kick-Off Games
Bossy plans a Shell Day party for Turtle without considering what Turtle would want. Bossy and Turtle must learn how to be patient from the master of patience themselves Gran-Gran.Bossy is tired of losing at the All-School-Spring-Games.
03/13/2023
22:20
Bossy BearS1 • E6Show and Smell/Don't Look Now/Two's a Bestie, Three's a Crowd
Bossy and Turtle bring fun weird smelling food for “Show and Smell.” During a sleepover, Bossy and Turtle want to watch a big-kids' scary movie, but may have bitten off more than they can chew. Ginger hangs out with besties Bossy and Turtle for a day.
03/16/2023
22:12
Bossy BearS1 • E7Ultra Shell and Wonder Bear/You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yeti/Powerless
Ultra Shell and Wonder Bear/You Ain't Seen Nothing Yeti/Powerless
03/20/2023
22:14
Bossy BearS1 • E8Spectacular Skating Spectacular/Gran-Gran Dreams of Japchae/Snow Party
Bossy and Turtle compete in a skating competition. Gran-Gran wants to make her famous Japchae for the family, but she can't remember the recipe. Bossy throws a snow party for his friends.
03/21/2023
22:15
Bossy BearS1 • E9New Squid On The Block/Boss Bissy/To BFF or Not to BFF
When a quiet new kid starts at Hollow Hollow Elementary, Bossy does everything and anything to make sure they have a good time. Bossy wishes he was older like his big sister Bissy. Bossy and Turtle fail to get a perfect score on a besties quiz.
03/27/2023