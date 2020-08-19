S3 • E19 Blue's Clues & You Sage and Ginger's Baby Book

Sage and Ginger's Baby Book: Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are trying to take a photo of Sage and Ginger for their baby book, but as hard as they try, they just can't seem to make the twins smile. We'll play a silly game of Blue's Clues to figure out how to make the twins giggle!