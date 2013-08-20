PAW Patrol S9 • E5 Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost

Pups Stop the Return of Humsquatch/Pups Save a Lonely Ghost: When Eddie and Emmy get impatient at the carnival, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns that it's not easy to help a ghost make new friends.