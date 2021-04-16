Baby Shark's Big Show!
Legendary Loot/Yup Day
Season 1 E 7 • 06/18/2021
After finding a map to the Legendary Loot, the Shark family splits up to hunt the treasure down. Baby convinces Daddy to say “yup” to everything for a day. What’s the worst that could happen?
22:34
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E4Super-Shark/William vs. Wild
Inspired by their favorite TV show She-Shark, Baby Shark and William set out to be superheroes. After making up a lie to sound brave, William is forced to face his fears and travel into the super scary Kelp Woods.
04/16/2021
21:59
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E6Get Your Game On
Get Your Game On: Baby & William are putting on a game show and you can play along!
05/07/2021
22:34
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E8When You Wish Upon A Fish/Shark-Off
When You Wish Upon A Fish/Shark-Off: Baby and friends set out to climb Wish Mountain and make a wish on the legendary shooting starfish, Ol' Sea Breeze. Shadow challenges Baby Shark to a Shark-Off to prove who's the sharkiest shark.
07/02/2021
11:48
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E11Teensy the Tardigrade
Teensy the Tardigrade: Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
07/30/2021
22:30
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E11Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade: As Super Shark and Captain Kelp, Baby Shark and William set out to save playtime—but is Captain Kelp just a sidekick? Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
08/06/2021
22:33
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E21The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros
The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros: Baby Shark and William meet the fin-credible rap icon Sharki B. When Chucks leads a precious bubble across the ocean, the carefree seahorse learns the importance of watching where you flow.
04/15/2022
22:34
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E22A Shark Day's Night/Bad Hank
A Shark Day's Night/Bad Hank: The Tentacools get caught up in the trappings of being rock starfishes. When Hank discovers his friends are going easy on him during dodge bubble, he sets out to become a tough fishy just like Shadow.
04/22/2022
22:34
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E23Operation Happy Mommies/Buds at First Bite
Operation Happy Mommies/Buds at First Bite: As the kids get ready to celebrate Mother's Day, William starts to worry about why his family looks different than everyfishy else's. Baby enlists Goldie's help to show Penny Piranha how to stop biting.
05/06/2022
22:29
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E24A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon
A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon: It's a battle of the dads when Grandpa and Daddy can't agree on the best way to camp. When Baby's new neighbor doesn't like him, Baby pulls out all the stops to change his mind.
06/17/2022
22:29
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E25William Manta: News Fish/Sleeping Like a Baby
William Manta: News Fish/Sleeping Like a Baby: While visiting Rayna at work, William learns what it takes to become a top-notch TV reporter. Baby sleeps in his parents’ bed and loves it so much, he tries to make it a permanent arrangement.
07/22/2022
22:31
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E26The Lost Jelly/The Coral Dilemma
The Lost Jelly/The Coral Dilemma: When an out-of-this-world visitor blows into Carnivore Cove, Baby Shark and his friends must put their stellar communication skills to the test. When Vigo steals the color from the coral, it’s up to Super Shark and Captain Kelp to bring it back!
07/29/2022
22:30
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E26The Masked Fishy/The Best Friends Game
The Masked Fishy/The Best Friends Game: A masked fish causes trouble, Baby Shark and William Watson must stop the fish. Guest: Tay Zonday. Vigo and Costello try to win an evil prize. Super Shark and Captain Kelp must stop them. Guest: Yvette Nicole Brown.
09/27/2022
22:29
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E27A Mail Whale Tale/Swimming With The Sharks
A Mail Whale Tale/Swimming With The Sharks: Baby and William join the Mail Whale on a swim along and deliver a package to the Postmaster General herself. When Baby and his family become reality TV stars, they lose sight of what makes them the Sharks. Guest Star: John Michael Higgins, Nina West
09/29/2022
22:31
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E1The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark
The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark: Goldie’s reputation as a great party hostess is on the line when she forgets to buy treats for her guests. Vigo's evil plot to turn everyfishy in Carnivore Cove into babies backfires when toddlers Super Shark and Captain Kelp turn out to be a finful.
10/18/2022
22:34
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E2Fort Fin-ship/Water Buggin'
Fort Fin-ship/Water Buggin': When Baby and his friends build a clubhouse, Hank has no idea what to put in his personal nook. When a noisy water bug takes up residence in the Shark's home, the family will do whatever it takes to reclaim the peace and quiet they lost.
11/04/2022