Peppa Pig

Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club

Season 9 E 18 • 05/30/2022

Mr Bull builds a Club House for Peppa. The children set up a detective club. The children run a shop. Peppa and her friends create stories. Peppa and her friends have breakfast.

More

Watching

Full Episode
24:38

S5 • E1
Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig: Potato City/The New House/Basketball/Horsey Twinkle Toes/Naughty Tortoise

Peppa and her family visit the new Potato City theme park.
03/09/2015
Full Episode
23:33

S6 • E2
Peppa Pig
The Queen /Perfume /Mirrors /The Olden Days /Mr. Bull in a China Shop

Peppa and her friends accompany Miss Rabbit to the Palace to meet the Queen!
10/07/2015
Full Episode
23:34

S6 • E3
Peppa Pig
Peppa's Circus/Night Animals/Pirate Treasure/Garden Games/Going Boating

Grandpa Pig has put up a tent in his garden. Peppa and her friends decide it's a perfect place to put on a circus.
10/08/2015
Full Episode
23:36

S6 • E6
Peppa Pig
The Children's Fete/Fruit/The Aquarium/Fish Pond/Pedro is Late

The school roof has a leak, again! The children organize a party to raise money for a new roof.
10/14/2015
Full Episode
23:09

S9 • E18
Peppa Pig
Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club

Mr Bull builds a Club House for Peppa and her friends. / The children set up a detective club. / The children pretend to run a little shop. / Peppa and her friends create stories about wild animals. / Peppa and her friends have breakfast together.
05/30/2022
Full Episode
23:09

S9 • E19
Peppa Pig
Danny's Pirate Bedroom/Undersea Party/Woodland Club/Guinea Pigs/Bird Spotting

Danny's Pirate Bedroom/Undersea Party/Woodland Club/Guinea Pigs/Bird Spotting: Peppa helps with a bedroom make-over. It's Peppa's pet goldfish's birthday. Peppa is shown woodcraft. Madame Gazelle shows her pets. Peppa and George are birdwatching.
06/21/2022
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E20
Peppa Pig
Grandpa's Christmas Present/Grandpa Pig's Metal Detector/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Grandpa Pig's Pond/Grandpa's Toy Plane

Father Christmas delivers a present to Grandpa Pig. Grandpa Pig uses his metal detector find a lost key. Grandpa Pig is making a Rock Garden. Grandpa Pig digs a new pond for his garden! Grandpa Pig shares with Peppa his love of building toys.
12/05/2022
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E21
Peppa Pig
Parachute Games/Flying Discs/Kiddie Workout/Monkey Trees/Trampoline

Peppa has fun playing parachute games at playgroup. Peppa learns how to throw and catch flying discs in the park. Mr Potato leads the playgroup in a fun musical workout. Peppa visits an adventure park. Peppa has fun at a trampoline park.
12/08/2022
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E22
Peppa Pig
Families/Charity Shop/Hippies/Little Cars/The Perfect Day

Families/Charity Shop: The children draw pictures of their families. Peppa, George and Daddy Pig visit the Charity Shop. A long time ago, Granny and Grandpa were hippies. Peppa the Little Cars play centre. Peppa visits a big shop full of little shops!
12/15/2022
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E23
Peppa Pig
The Owl/The Apple Tree/The Big Hill/The Bug Hotel/Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse

The Owl: Grandpa Pig builds a special bird watching hut. Peppa and family enjoy their garden apple tree all year round. Grandpa Pig shows Peppa and George his special 'Bug Hotel'. Grandpa Pig and Grandpa Dog show their Greenhouses to Peppa and George.
12/22/2022
Full Episode
23:09

S9 • E1
Peppa Pig
Cruise Ship Holiday/Holiday On the Sea/Tropical Day Trip/Sailing Home/Caves

Peppa and George go on a Cruise with Granny and Grandpa Pig. During breakfast, Peppa and the family meet Pirate Pete and Mrs. Mermaid. Peppa and her family go to an island full of souvenir stalls. Peppa is sad because her family is sailing home.
06/05/2023
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E2
Peppa Pig
Swimming Lesson/Water Park/Canoe Trip/The Holiday/Sea Treasure

Swimming Lesson/Water Park:Peppa and her friends are having a swimming lesson. Peppa and her family are going to the Water Park. Peppa and her family are going on a canoe trip. Peppa and her family have gone on holiday.
06/12/2023
Full Episode
23:09

S9 • E3
Peppa Pig
Superhero Party/Dinosaur Party/Playgroup Garden/Bowling/A Day with Doctor Hamster

It's Pedro Pony's birthday and he is having a superhero party. Peppa and George play at Granny and Grandpa's house. Peppa and friends have their lesson in the garden. Peppa and her friends go bowling. Peppa and Suzy help Dr. Hamster the Vet.
06/19/2023
Full Episode
23:09

S10 • E24
Peppa Pig
Clubhouse Takeaway/Walkie Talkies/Peppa's Office/What Babies Do/Lenses

Suzy describes a takeaway and everyone wants to make their own. Peppa and her family use walkie talkies Mummy and Daddy Pig are working in their home office. Peppa and her family visit Cousin Chloe. Peppa hands Penny and Pedro the wrong glasses.
12/04/2023
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E25
Peppa Pig
Igloo/Clouds/Mr. Bull Digs Up the River/Little Swift

It's a snowy day and Peppa's family build a snowman and an igloo. Mummy, Daddy, Peppa, and George are going to the seaside. Grandpa Pig is taking Peppa and George for a day on his boat. Peppa and her family take a sick Swift to the vet.
12/11/2023
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E26
Peppa Pig
Paper Games/Grandpa's Robot/Granny Sheep Moves In/Cardboard Boxes

Madame Gazelle teaches the children paper games. Peppa & George play at Granny and Grandpa Pig's house. Peppa plays at Suzy's house & they find out that Granny Sheep is moving in! Peppa is at Suzy's house and take the cardboard outside to play with.
12/18/2023
You may also like1 Video
00:30

Gabby's Dollhouse Official Trailer
Gabby's DollhouseS1

04/27/2023