Bubble Guppies
Swinging in the Rainforest!
Season 5 E 18 • 03/05/2021
Swinging in the Rainforest!: City-slicker umbrella sellers Molly and Gil set up shop in the Amazon rainforest, but howler monkeys take all their merchandise!
03/05/2021
S6 • E1Bubble GuppiesWerewolves of Bubbledon!
Werewolves of Bubbledon!: On Halloween eve in the foggy town of Bubbledon, everyone is nervous because there's a werewolf on the loose! Detectives Molly, Gil, and Dr. Pupson are on the case, but will they find the critter before Halloween is cancelled?
10/19/2021
S5 • E19Bubble GuppiesFogzilla!
Fogzilla!: It's Lighthouse Keeper Deema's birthday! But when a monster named Fogzilla keeps blowing out her lighthouse, she needs to figure out how to get Captain Molly's ship, carrying her birthday cake, to shore, or there won't be a party!
11/08/2021
S5 • E23Bubble GuppiesSomething Fishy Going On!
Something Fishy Going On!: Officers Molly and Gil are tracking some mysterious lights (aliens!?) that have been popping up around town. With the help of several nocturnal animal friends, they discover the lights aren't aliens at all, they are anglerfish!
03/11/2022
S5 • E24Bubble GuppiesRace to the Oasis!
Race to the Oasis!: Ice cream sellers Molly and Gil are trying to deliver ice cream to a waterpark on the other side of a hot desert. Will they get the ice cream across the desert unmelted before the Rattlers--a rattlesnake biker gang--catch them?
05/20/2022
S5 • E25Bubble GuppiesEscape from Volcano Island!
Escape from Volcano Island!: Molly and First Mate Gil are shipwrecked on Volcano Island, and it's about to erupt! But when parts of their boat start to mysteriously disappear, will they be able to make it off the island in time?
06/10/2022
S6 • E13Bubble GuppiesSearch for the Great Silverback!
Search for the Great Silverback!: When Primatologists Zooli and Gil searching the rainforest for a Silverback Gorilla, they're chased into an ancient temple by a robotic silverback…who turns out to be a tiny marmoset guarding a sanctuary of mountain gorillas! Guest Star: Wallace Shawn
10/13/2022
S6 • E14Bubble GuppiesDon’t Yuck My Yum!
Don't Yuck My Yum!: In the Gourmet Galaxy, everyone loves yummy food! But when General Yuck turns everything icky, only a recipe for delicious Moon Muffins can stop her. Master Chef Goby and his apprentice Deema must bake those muffins and save the galaxy! Guest Star: Retta
10/14/2022
S6 • E15Bubble GuppiesMystery On The Guppy Express!
Mystery On The Guppy Express!: When Oona's Bubble Kitty goes missing aboard the Guppy Express, Detective Nonny steps in to help. Knowing the cat must be on board, they race to find her before the train reaches its next stop--and Bubble Kitty may be lost for good!
10/31/2022
S6 • E16Bubble GuppiesPuppy Girl and Super Pup!
Puppy Girl and Super Pup!: When supervillain Felina Meow starts turning all the dogs at the Dog Show into cats, it's up to superheroes Puppy Girl and Super Pup to stop her! Will they foil her cat-astrophic plan before she turns pups into kitties?! Guest Star: Kate Mulgrew
11/01/2022
S6 • E17Bubble GuppiesThe Fastest Feather in the Race!
The Fastest Feather In The Race!: In the Fastest Feather Race, it's Team Flightless versus cocky Amelia the Peregrine Falcon. Though Penguin Nonny, Ostrich Oona, and Kiwi Goby can't fly, these birds of a feather flock together! Will teamwork be enough to win the trophy?
11/02/2022
S6 • E18Bubble GuppiesThe Solar Light Spectacular!
The Solar Light Spectacular!: When giant robot Buster steals all the batteries that power Solar City, which runs on the sun's energy, it's up to Solar Power Workers Nonny and Goby to stop him and get the lights back on before the big light show is cancelled! Guest Star: Jay Pharoah
11/03/2022
S6 • E19Bubble GuppiesThe Kingdom of Laughs-A-Lot!
Jesters Goby and Gil arrive in the Kingdom of NeverLaugh, where King Grumpfish declares that he'll outlaw laughter forever if no one can make him laugh before sundown! Will the Jesters be able to crack him up before it's too late?
11/11/2022
S6 • E20Bubble GuppiesThe Big Rig Bandit!
When reckless hyena Spotty steals young elephant Eli from the savanna, Wildlife Rangers Zooli and Goby hop into their big rig to rescue him! But when the big rig chase lands Spotty and Eli in danger, it's up to the Guppies to save the day!
12/09/2022
S6 • E21Bubble GuppiesThe Ultra Spy Tool!
When supervillain Dr. Coldfinger takes Curly Q's newest invention, the Ultra Spy Tool, Secret Agents Molly, Goby, and Spy Pup must travel across the world to find and infiltrate his North Pole lair with regular tools to save the day!
03/24/2023
