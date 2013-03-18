Dora the Explorer

Dora the Explorer: "Verde's Birthday Party!"

Season 8 E 4 • 09/30/2013

Dora, Boots and Verde need your help to clear up a flood at Party Park in time for Verde's birthday party!

More

Watching

Full Episode
23:49

S8 • E5
Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: Dora and Perrito to the Rescue

With Perrito at her side, Dora races on her scooter to the Big River to rescue Boots.
03/18/2013
Full Episode
23:00
Sign In to Watch

S8 • E2
Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: Puppies Galore

Dora needs your help to save Little Boots and keep all the rest of the puppies clean!
03/20/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch

S8 • E3
Dora the Explorer
Catch that Shape Train

Dora and Boots' Shape Train goes rolling down the track without Círculo the steering wheel, so they need your help to catch it!
06/03/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch

S8 • E7
Dora the Explorer
Kittens in Mittens

Join Dora as she reads Abuela's kitty, Lucky, his favorite nursey rhyme about kittens with mittens!
06/05/2013
Full Episode
22:43
Sign In to Watch

S8 • E8
Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: Dora's Great Roller Skate Adventure

Dora and Boots put on their roller-skates and take off on a skating adventure to open Skate Park for everyone.
09/22/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch

S8 • E4
Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: "Verde's Birthday Party!"

Dora, Boots and Verde need your help to clear up a flood at Party Park in time for Verde's birthday party! ¡Vámonos!
09/30/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch

S8 • E9
Dora the Explorer
Dora's and Sparky's Riding Adventure!

After helping Sparky feel better, Dora goes on one more special ride with him before bringing him back.
10/02/2013
Full Episode
23:00

S8 • E13
Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: Rainforest Talent Show

It’s time for the Talent Show, but first Dora and Boots have to rescue Benny so he can tell his jokes.
10/28/2013
Full Episode
22:59

S8 • E6
Dora the Explorer
Riding the Roller Coaster Rocks

Dora, Boots, and Abuela look for a secret door leading to a magical forest amusement park.
01/24/2014
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch

S8 • E10
Dora the Explorer
Dora's Museum Sleepover Adventure

Dora takes a magic cape to the castle so she can break the spell that turned the prince into a lion.
03/27/2014
You may also like1 Video
00:30

Gabby's Dollhouse Official Trailer
Gabby's DollhouseS1

04/27/2023