Blaze and the Monster Machines
Sparkle's Big Rescue
Season 7 E 1 • 09/14/2022
Sparkle's Big Rescue: When Crusher sends Blaze away with one of his latest cheats, Blaze's little sister Sparkle comes to save the day and bring her brother back in time so they can race together to win the Teamwork Trophy!
22:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E2AJ to the Rescue
AJ to the Rescue: Blaze and AJ are racing through the jungle when Blaze gets trapped in super sticky mud! Now it's up to AJ and his new animal friends to go on an epic adventure to save Blaze!
09/10/2019
22:18
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E7Deep Sea Grand Prix
Deep Sea Grand Prix: For the first time ever, Blaze and AJ are racing under the ocean! Blaze transforms into a submarine and speeds through sunken ships and coral reefs to reach the giant sand castle at the finish line!
01/31/2020
22:44
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E10Ice Cream Monster Machine
Ice Cream Monster Machine: Gasquatch invites Blaze and AJ to his ice cream party! But he forgot something important – the ice cream! So, Blaze transforms into an Ice Cream Truck and races to reach Gasquatch's house in time!
03/10/2020
22:27
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E11The Mechanic Team!
The Mechanic Team!: Blaze stops into Gabby's Garage for a quick repair – just as she gets an alert! Three far-flung trucks need her mechanical know-how! So, Blaze and AJ volunteer to help her take her garage on the go!
03/12/2020
22:28
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E18The Blaze Family
Blaze and AJ are spending the day with some very special trucks: Blaze's family! His Mom, Dad, and little sister Sparkle join Blaze in a race against Crusher to prove they're the world's fastest family!
11/06/2020
21:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E1Big Rig to the Rescue!
Big Rig to the Rescue!: When three big deliveries are needed all over Axle City, there's only one monster machine with the power to haul it all: Big Rig Blaze! But even Big Rig Blaze may not be able to make all the deliveries in time.
12/18/2020
22:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E16Special Mission Blaze
Special Mission Blaze: When a nefarious villain steals every toothbrush in Axle City, Blaze's only chance at saving the day is to become: Special Mission Blaze!
02/25/2022
22:13
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E17The Fastest of Them All
The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
21:31
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E18Megabot!
Megabot!: Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade.
04/29/2022
22:24
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E19The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure
The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure: In the first-ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
06/23/2022
21:45
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E20Lifeguard Blaze
Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. It'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes. Can Blaze and AJ rescue all the trucks and become real lifeguards?
07/08/2022
21:27
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E21Campfire Stories!
Campfire Stories!: It's a campout under the stars! Blaze, AJ, Starla, Crusher, and Pickle gather around to tell the most amazing stories they can make up! And the best part? Whoever tells the best story wins the last marshmallow! Guest Star: Richard Kind
09/12/2022
21:09
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E22Super Wheels
Super Wheels: Blaze and AJ drive around the forest and find a pair of special wheels that transform him into SUPER BLAZE! When the Trouble Bots from outer space land in Axle City, Blaze uses his super powers to help send them back to their home planet!
09/13/2022
21:29
09/14/2022
21:14
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E2Mail Truck Blaze
When three big mail deliveries are needed around the world, there's only one monster machine with the power to deliver: Mail Truck Blaze! He'll swim across seas, climb mountains, and venture to the Monster Dome --because mail trucks ALWAYS deliver!
09/15/2022