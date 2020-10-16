Santiago of the Seas
The Trials of the Pirate Protector
Season 2 E 4 • 06/24/2022
The Trials of the Pirate Protector: On the first anniversary of becoming Pirate Protector, Santiago must complete a series of challenges meant to test his abilities and prove he's worthy all without the help of his tools or best mateys.
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E2The Magic Spyglass/The Stone of Life
The Magic Spyglass/The Stone of Life: Santi and crew are after the legendary Magic Spyglass! Santi and crew follow a map to a special treasure, but Bonnie and Sir Butterscotch are hot on their trail.
10/16/2020
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E15The Enchanted Melody / Chicken Abuelo
The Enchanted Melody/Chicken Abuelo: When Escarlata gets ahold of an enchanted guitar riff, all of th eunderseas may soon fall under her spell. Tomás accidentally turns Abuelo into a chicken!
06/11/2021
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E16Tomás's Birthday Surprise / Family Treasure Hunt
Santiago, Lorelai and Abuelo traverse treacherous waters to bring Tomás a special birthday surprise. // It's a good ol' fashioned family competition as everyone pairs up to find the fabled treasure of La Caverna Secreta.
07/09/2021
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E17Triton's Trumpet/The Curse of the Pirate Baby
Triton's Trumpet/The Curse of the Pirate Baby: Santiago and crew must retrieve a powerful undersea artifact after it is stolen by Enrique. Bonnie Bones transforms into a baby, and it's up to the good pirates to change her back.
07/12/2021
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E18Santiago and Bonnie to the Rescue/The Compass Caper
Santiago and Bonnie to the Rescue/The Compass Caper: After getting stranded at the bottom of a crevice, Bonnie and Santiago must team up. Santiago is on a mad dash to get his compass back after it's nabbed by Bonnie Bones and Sir Butterscotch.
09/24/2021
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E19The Mysterious Island/Mystery of the Vam-Pirates
The Mysterious Island/Mystery of the Vam-Pirates: On Halloween night, Santiago and his crew must retrieve the legendary Treasure Treats from La Isla Misteriosa. Santiago encounters a real-life vampire! The two must team up to rescue their crews.
10/21/2021
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E20Santiago of the Seas: Pirate Play Along Adventure
Santiago of The Seas Pirate Play Along Adventure: Santiago, Lorelai, and Tomás want YOU to join their crew! Play along to see if you have what it takes to be a good pirate.
11/12/2021
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E1The Stones of Power
The Stones of Life: When Santiago and his crew race to protect the magical Stones of Power from being taken by Bonnie Bones, they discover more than they bargained for. Luckily, they receive a little help from their hero -- Capitán Calavera!
01/07/2022
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E2Santiago of the Seas: Pirate Treasure Playoff
Santiago of the Seas: Pirate Treasure Playoff: It's a special game show edition of Santiago of the Seas! Santiago, Tomas, and Lorelai have been trapped by Bonnie Bones and her crew. Play along to see if you have what it takes to set them free.
03/11/2022
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E3Finceañera
Finceañera: Lorelai is conflicted when she's invited to her older sister's big birthday party because she's never felt she belonged in her homeland, Merlandia. When Escarlata threatens to take over, Lorelai must accept her uniqueness as a strength.
03/25/2022
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E4A Tale of Two-más
A Tale of Two-más: It's Shipbuilding Day in Larimar and everyone pitches in, except Tomás who'd rather play music. While avoiding work, Tomás meets Pepito, a magic faun who offers to switch places and do his work for him.
04/08/2022
