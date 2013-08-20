PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Hatchling/Pups Save a Wrongway Farmhand
Season 9 E 21 • 04/07/2023
When Mayor Humdinger decides to make the world's biggest omelet, he accidentally orders the wrong kind of eggs - ones that hatch.Traveling Travis volunteers to watch Farmer Yumi and Farmer Al's Farm and characteristically messes up everything."
PAW PatrolS1 • E2Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
23:10
PAW PatrolS1 • E17Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers
Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
23:10
PAW PatrolS1 • E18Pups Save the Easter Egg Hunt
It’s Adventure Bay’s annual Easter Egg hunt and the pups are helping Mayor Goodway with the egg decorating.
04/14/2014
23:10
PAW PatrolS4 • E6Pups Save Jake's Cake/Pups Save a Wild Ride
Ryder and the Pups need to help get a surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin.
08/18/2017
23:12
PAW PatrolS4 • E13Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Baby Octopus
A baby Octopus gets separated from its mother and sinks the Flounder. Sea Patrol needs to save the day!
09/15/2017
23:12
PAW PatrolS4 • E11Pups Save Big Hairy/Pups Save a Flying Kitty
Pups need to lure a big ape onto the PAW Patroller so they can take him back to the jungle.
10/13/2017
23:09
PAW PatrolS4 • E19Sea Patrol: Pirate Pups to the Rescue
Carlos and Tracker get stranded on an island in the search for buried treasure.
11/17/2017
23:10
PAW PatrolS4 • E26Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis
Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.
01/15/2018
23:08
PAW PatrolS9 • E1Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest: Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest.
03/25/2022
23:09
PAW PatrolS8 • E20Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus
A dance contest being judged by Luke Stars goes wrong when a floating dancefloor carries the contestants away. The pups investigate a mystery at an undersea-themed museum exhibit and discover an octopus that wants to return to the ocean.
04/15/2022
23:09
PAW PatrolS8 • E21Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies
Wally the Walrus searches all over Adventure Bay for Cap'n Turbot and turns the town upside-down in the process. Everybody loves Helga Humdinger's Hummy Gummy treats, causing Mayor Humdinger to get jealous and steal them all.
05/06/2022
23:08
PAW PatrolS8 • E23Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups must save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the misguided explorer gets carried away by a really, really big bird.
05/20/2022
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E7Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art
Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.
11/04/2022
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E9Big Truck Pups Save the Bridge
Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.
12/09/2022
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E12Aqua Pups Save a Floating Castle
When an unhappy Merpup tries to float Puplantis to the surface, it's up to the PAW Patrol and their newest member Coral (Skye's long-lost merpup cousin) to save the city and stop him.
01/06/2023
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E13Aqua Pups Save a Merdinger/Aqua Pups Save the Whale Patroller
When Humdinger disguises himself as a "Merdinger" to steal the purple pearl, the PAW Patrol must return it to Puplantis. After Moby swipes the Whale Patroller - and all the Pups' vehicles with it - the pups climb aboard sea creatures to chase it down.
01/13/2023
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E14Aqua Pups Save a Mer-Race
The PAW Patrol take part in a big mer-race, but must come to the rescue when Moby's cheating puts Puplantis in serious danger.
01/20/2023
23:11
PAW PatrolS9 • E15Aqua Pups Save the Reef/Aqua Pups Stop a Giant Squid
The Aqua Pups rescue Coral, Moby, and McSquidly from a submarine before it crashes into a delicate reef. The Aqua Pups must save the Merpups' golden orb release when Moby lures a Giant Squid into Puplantis.
01/27/2023
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E16Pups Save the Wind Trekkers/Pups Save a Trophy
When Mayor Humdinger's mom Helga loses her son's phony trophy, the PAW Patrol have to rescue her and its secret stash of treats. When Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta get trapped inside a mesa, it's up to the PAW Patrol and a little snake to rescue them.
02/03/2023
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E17Pups Save Alex's Feathery Friends/Pups Save a Puffy Mayor
The PAW Patrol must rescue Mr. Porter and reunite an ostrich family before the big birds get into big trouble. During Mayor Goodway's fashion show, the Pups must save Farmer Al and Mayor Humdinger after Humdinger's puffy shirt floats away with them.
02/10/2023
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E18Pups Save Katie and Some Kitties/Pups Save a Helo Humdinger
When Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm system is set off, and the PAW Patrol must rescue them. When Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft he must be rescued from an out of control flight.
02/17/2023
23:11
PAW PatrolS9 • E19Pups Save a Jukebox/Pups Save a Mayor on a Wire
Mayor Humdinger steals a jukebox so he can play an annoying song all day long. Chase and Rubble track it down to save the records. A hungry eagle causes Mayor Goodway's tightrope walking lesson to go awry, sending her careening down Jake's Mountain.
02/24/2023
23:10
PAW PatrolS9 • E20Pups Save the Baby Space Rocks/Pups Save the Eddies and Emmys
When a mysterious storm drops hailstones that hatch into Baby Space Rocks, the pups must find a way to keep them safe. A 3-D printer leads to trouble when Eddie and Emmy make 3-D reproductions of themselves and play pranks all over Adventure Bay.
03/06/2023
23:11
04/07/2023