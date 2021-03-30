Baby Shark's Big Show!
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade
Season 1 E 11 • 08/06/2021
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade: As Super Shark and Captain Kelp, Baby Shark and William set out to save playtime—but is Captain Kelp just a sidekick? Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:34
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E2Baby Tooth/Slobber Slug
Baby Tooth/Slobber Slug: When Baby Shark loses his tooth for real, he and William team up with an unexpected ally to track it down. A game of Barnacle Ball turns into a rescue mission after Hank's pet rock, Rocky, is hit into the Lair of the Slobber Slug.
03/30/2021
Full Episode
11:48
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E11Teensy the Tardigrade
Teensy the Tardigrade: Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
07/30/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E11Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade: As Super Shark and Captain Kelp, Baby Shark and William set out to save playtime—but is Captain Kelp just a sidekick? Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
08/06/2021
Full Episode
22:34
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E13Daddyshack/Rocky-Bye
Daddy Shack/Rocky-Bye: After a selfish fish takes over the putt-putt, Baby Shark and William must find a champion mini-golf player to defeat him. Hank struggles to overcome his fears without the help of his pet rock, Rocky.
10/08/2021
Full Episode
22:34
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E15Rainy Day Roundup/Deep Goo Sea
Rainy Day Roundup/Deep Goo Sea: When an underwater storm rains on Baby Shark and William's fun, they doubt whether they can have an adventure indoors. William and Vola enter a Young Scientist Contest.
11/12/2021
Full Episode
22:34
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E17Shark Strength/Good Trouble
Shark Strength/Good Trouble: When a game of coral pins bowling gets out of fin, Baby must learn to control his shark strength. When Bentley Barracuda threatens to evict Briny from the town square, Baby must try to make his voice heard.
01/21/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E18Coach Grandma/Busy Baby
Coach Grandma/Busy Baby: Baby Shark's Barnacle Ball team hires an expert coach with unusual methods. Baby Shark bites off more than he can chew before his big dance party with Grandma Shark.
02/07/2022
Full Episode
22:34
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E20Shark Prank/Lagoon Lemonade
Baby and William have to think outside the box in order to prank the ultimate prank master, Grandma Shark. When a heatwave strikes, Baby and William supply the town with Grandpa’s world famous Lemonade but instead of cutting lemons, they cut corners
04/01/2022
Full Episode
22:33
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E21The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros
The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros: Baby Shark and William meet the fin-credible rap icon Sharki B. When Chucks leads a precious bubble across the ocean, the carefree seahorse learns the importance of watching where you flow.
04/15/2022
Full Episode
22:34
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E22A Shark Day's Night/Bad Hank
A Shark Day's Night/Bad Hank: The Tentacools get caught up in the trappings of being rock starfishes. When Hank discovers his friends are going easy on him during dodge bubble, he sets out to become a tough fishy just like Shadow.
04/22/2022
Full Episode
22:34
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E23Operation Happy Mommies/Buds at First Bite
Operation Happy Mommies/Buds at First Bite: As the kids get ready to celebrate Mother's Day, William starts to worry about why his family looks different than everyfishy else's. Baby enlists Goldie's help to show Penny Piranha how to stop biting.
05/06/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E24A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon
A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon: It's a battle of the dads when Grandpa and Daddy can't agree on the best way to camp. When Baby's new neighbor doesn't like him, Baby pulls out all the stops to change his mind.
06/17/2022