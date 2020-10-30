Santiago of the Seas
The Kitty Cat Caper/The Legend of El Ratoncio Pérez
Season 2 E 14 • 11/17/2022
The Kitty Cat Caper/The Legend of El Ratoncio Pérez: One of Bonnie's cats fakes his way onto El Bravo, claiming he left Bonnie Bones and wants to be a good pirate. When Tomás loses his first tooth and is visited by the magical El Ratoncito Pérez, Santi and crew must team up with the fabled tooth mouse.
Full Episode
22:31
