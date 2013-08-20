PAW Patrol S9 • E4 Big Truck Pups Save the Swiped Speakers/Big Truck Pups Save the Big Big Pipes

Big Truck Pups Save the Swiped Speakers/Big Truck Pups Save the Big Big Pipes: When Mayor Humdinger hijacks Al's big rig carrying Luke Stars and his concert equipment, it's up to the Big Truck Pups to rescue him. When Al's load of big pipes breaks loose, it's up to the Big Truck Pups to save their friends from the rolling hazards.