Blaze and the Monster Machines
Super Slide Trophy
Season 7 E 18 • 01/31/2024
Blaze and Gasquatch compete to win the Super Slide Trophy! But when they run into problems along the way, Gasquatch knows just how to solve them... with mud!
22:20
S3 • E2Blaze and the Monster MachinesReady, Set, Roar!
Blaze and Stripes transform into ferociously fast jungle cats to race in the Animal Island Championship!
05/13/2020
22:40
S5 • E4Blaze and the Monster MachinesBig Rig Blaze
Big Rig Blaze: When a windstorm blows away the supplies for Stripes' Animal Party, Blaze transforms into the one Monster Machine strong enough to haul it all back – a Big Rig! There's nothing he can't pull with that Big Rig Force!
05/15/2020
22:10
S5 • E15Blaze and the Monster MachinesVideo Game Heroes
Video Game Heroes: Blaze and AJ are super excited to play their new video game. But when a video game wizard makes the game come alive, Blaze and AJ must level up and save Axle City from pixel pandemonium!
10/02/2020
21:54
S5 • E16Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Race Around the Earth
The Race Around the Earth: In their biggest race ever, Blaze and AJ go head-to-head against Crusher to race all the way around the Earth and win the World's Biggest Trophy!
10/16/2020
22:15
S5 • E18Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Treat Thief
The Treat Thief: Officer Blaze just got his biggest case yet: tracking down the mischievous Treat Thief! With help from Officer Anna, Blaze sets out to stop the thief and recover every stolen treat!
11/20/2020
20:59
S6 • E14Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Snow Spectacular
The Snow Spectacular: Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get to the Snow Spectacular in time.
12/10/2021
21:29
S7 • E1Blaze and the Monster MachinesSparkle’s Big Rescue
Sparkle's Big Rescue: When Crusher sends Blaze away with one of his latest cheats, Blaze's little sister Sparkle comes to save the day and bring her brother back in time so they can race together to win the Teamwork Trophy!
09/14/2022
21:36
S7 • E9Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Super Skateboard
It's Grammy's birthday but Crusher doesn't have enough money for a special gift! Blaze and AJ help him do different jobs and earn the money for Grammy's present but they have to hurry so they can be back in time for her birthday party!
03/31/2023
21:48
S7 • E10Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Baby Robot From Outer Space
Special Mission Blaze is on the case! When the Baby Robot from Outer Space turns everyone into babies, it's up to Blaze and his new Special Mission Modes to save the day! Can he rescue his friends, or will he be the next baby on the block?
04/07/2023
21:59
S7 • E11Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Yucky Ducky
When the Yucky Ducky covers Axle City in icky, sticky grossigoo, it's up to Special Mission Blaze to stop her machine and save the world from being grossified... forever!
04/14/2023
21:49
S7 • E12Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Pillow Pirate
When a burgling buccaneer steals every pillow in Axle City, it's up to Special Mission Blaze to save bedtime! Using his new Special Mission Modes and the power of addition, can Blaze solve this pillow problem?
04/21/2023
21:03
S7 • E13Blaze and the Monster MachinesSuper Wheels vs. The Bubblemaker
Super Wheels to the rescue! When the Bubblemaker starts trapping everything in his trouble bubbles, Blaze and Sparkle have to become superheroes to save Axle City!
09/11/2023
21:28
S7 • E14Blaze and the Monster MachinesSuper Wheels vs. The Green Queen
The Green Queen is turning everything in Axle City... green! Luckily Blaze, Watts, and Darington can transform into superheroes! Can they stop The Green Queen before Axle City is one color forever?
09/18/2023
21:22
S7 • E15Blaze and the Monster MachinesSuper Wheels vs. Pancakeio
When Pancakeio the Pancake Wizard takes all the pancakes in Axle City, it’s up to Blaze, Stripes, and Starla to become superheroes! Using their Super Wheels, they’ve got to get those pancakes back– just in time for breakfast!
09/25/2023
21:50
S7 • E16Blaze and the Monster MachinesArcade Adventure
Blaze, AJ, and, Sparkle are at the arcade—and Sparkle's got her eye on an amazing glitter rocket! But, when she doesn't have enough tickets for the rocket, the friends must jump inside different video games and win enough tickets to collect the prize!
01/29/2024
21:43
S7 • E17Blaze and the Monster MachinesPickleworld!
It's Pickleworld! The coolest, most pickle-riffic theme park in ALL of Axle City. Too bad Pickle's family got lost on the way there! In their briniest adventure yet, it’s up to Blaze and Pickle to rescue the family and bring them back to the park.
01/30/2024
21:36
