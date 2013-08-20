PAW Patrol
Pups Bark with Dinosaurs
Season 2 E 25 • 10/02/2015
The Paw Patrol is on a big excavation dig in the jungle with Cap'n Turbot looking for dinosaur fossils!
PAW PatrolS1 • E2Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
23:10
PAW PatrolS1 • E17Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers
Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
23:11
PAW PatrolS2 • E4Pups Save the Diving Bell/Pups Save the Beavers
Captain Turbot runs into trouble snapping a picture of a rare seaslug, and then the pups help a hungry beaver who's lost his home.
09/17/2014
23:10
PAW PatrolS2 • E6The New Pup
The PAW Patrol rolls out for a rescue in their new PAW Patroller with their new team member, Everest!
11/14/2014
23:10
PAW PatrolS2 • E24Pups Save the Woof and Roll Show/Pups Save an Eagle
Luke Stars is coming to Adventure Bay! The whole town is looking forward to the pop stars show, especially Rubble!
09/18/2015
23:10
PAW PatrolS8 • E1Pups Save a Runaway Rooster/Pups Save a Snowbound Cow
Pups Save a Runaway Rooster/Pups Save a Snowbound Cow: Chickaletta and Roosterio run away from a chicken show and get stuck on top of a runaway drone. Bettina wanders up Jake's mountain and gets caught in a snowstorm!
05/28/2021
23:09
PAW PatrolS8 • E17Pups Save a Chicken Tulip/Pups Stop an Xtreme Shark
When Mayor Humdinger and his mother help Mayor Goodway look for a rare tulip, Humdinger’s attempts to have his mom find the flower first gets them all in trouble. The Pups must save Daring Danny X when a mechanical shark stunt goes awry.
02/11/2022
23:08
PAW PatrolS8 • E18Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Tournament/Rescue Knights: Pups Save the Baby Dragons
The PAW Patrol helps a Mystery Knight, the Princess in disguise, win a tournament when Claw and Sparks show up and sabotage the event. The Rescue Knights must save some baby dragons from Claw and reunite them with their mommy.
03/04/2022
23:08
PAW PatrolS8 • E19Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Dozing Dragon
When the Duke and Claw use a magic cauldron to put the people of Barkingburg to sleep, their plan backfires when the enchanted fog works on Sparks, it's up to the PAW Patrol to wake up the Dragon along with everyone else in town.
04/08/2022
23:09
PAW PatrolS8 • E20Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus
A dance contest being judged by Luke Stars goes wrong when a floating dancefloor carries the contestants away. The pups investigate a mystery at an undersea-themed museum exhibit and discover an octopus that wants to return to the ocean.
04/15/2022
23:09
PAW PatrolS8 • E21Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies
Wally the Walrus searches all over Adventure Bay for Cap'n Turbot and turns the town upside-down in the process. Everybody loves Helga Humdinger's Hummy Gummy treats, causing Mayor Humdinger to get jealous and steal them all.
05/06/2022
23:08
PAW PatrolS8 • E22Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse
Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse: Mayor Humdinger babysits his friend's children, but trouble arises when they start feuding with his kitties. Mayor Goodway and Mayor Humdinger accidentally get locked in a greenhouse.
05/13/2022
23:09
PAW PatrolS8 • E23Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the misguided explorer gets carried away by a really big bird.
05/20/2022
23:08
PAW PatrolS8 • E28Pups Save the Floating Goodways/Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash
Pups Save the Floating Goodways/Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash: The Goodways drift out to sea on a swan shaped float. Mayor Humdinger steals Katie's Portable Pet Wash and ends up causing bubble trouble all over town.
06/03/2022