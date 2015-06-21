Wallykazam!
Critter Campers
Season 2 E 5 • 10/19/2015
Wally and Norville belong to Critter Campers – a scouting group for kids and their pet critters. Bobgoblin wants to join too.
S2 • E1Wallykazam!Rock and Troll
When the The Rockin' Trolls concert is cancelled, Wally puts together his own band to play a concert for his dad.
06/21/2015
S2 • E2Wallykazam!The Nice Ninjas
Wally lets Norville decide what words starting with ‘n’ to make, and Norville wants to play ninjas.
07/12/2015
S2 • E3Wallykazam!Home Swamp Home
Stan of the Swamp's home is overrun by honkweeds – really annoying plants that can't stop honking.
08/08/2015
S2 • E4Wallykazam!The Goblin Cold
While outside skateboarding, Bobgoblin comes down with a goblin cold. Wally and Betty Yeti journey to find a cure.
08/09/2015
S2 • E6Wallykazam!The Big Cake Mistake
Wally and Norville are surprised to discover that Cake Monster now works at the bakery!
10/21/2015
S2 • E7Wallykazam!Dawn of the Zucchini
When Wally decides to show Zach just how many fun words 'z' can make, Bobgoblin convinces Wally to make a zillion zombie zucchinis!
10/31/2015
S2 • E9Wallykazam!Wallykazam!: "Ricky Robot"
Wally uses a word to power up Gina Giant’s toy, making her a real working robot!
11/03/2015
