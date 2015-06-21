Wallykazam!

Critter Campers

Season 2 E 5 • 10/19/2015

Wally and Norville belong to Critter Campers – a scouting group for kids and their pet critters. Bobgoblin wants to join too.

23:00
S2 • E1
Wallykazam!
Rock and Troll

When the The Rockin' Trolls concert is cancelled, Wally puts together his own band to play a concert for his dad.
06/21/2015
23:00

S2 • E2
Wallykazam!
The Nice Ninjas

Wally lets Norville decide what words starting with ‘n’ to make, and Norville wants to play ninjas.
07/12/2015
22:59
S2 • E3
Wallykazam!
Home Swamp Home

Stan of the Swamp's home is overrun by honkweeds – really annoying plants that can't stop honking.
08/08/2015
23:00
S2 • E4
Wallykazam!
The Goblin Cold

While outside skateboarding, Bobgoblin comes down with a goblin cold. Wally and Betty Yeti journey to find a cure.
08/09/2015
23:00
S2 • E5
Wallykazam!
10/19/2015
23:00
S2 • E6
Wallykazam!
The Big Cake Mistake

Wally and Norville are surprised to discover that Cake Monster now works at the bakery!
10/21/2015
23:00
S2 • E7
Wallykazam!
Dawn of the Zucchini

When Wally decides to show Zach just how many fun words 'z' can make, Bobgoblin convinces Wally to make a zillion zombie zucchinis!
10/31/2015
23:00
S2 • E9
Wallykazam!
Wallykazam!: "Ricky Robot"

Wally uses a word to power up Gina Giant’s toy, making her a real working robot!
11/03/2015
23:00
S2 • E10
Wallykazam!
A Flouse in the House

Wally and Norville investigate who is taking Gina Giant's stuff, and their suspect is a flouse – a clever, mouse-like creature.
11/05/2015
