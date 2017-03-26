S9 • E12 Peppa Pig Health Check/Potty Training/Jelly/The Tractor/The Petting Farm

Peppa is taken to the doctor for her regular check-up. / Mummy and Daddy teach George how to use a potty. / Daddy Pig shows Peppa and George how to make jelly. / Mrs. Badger shows Peppa how the tractor works. / Peppa visits the petting farm.