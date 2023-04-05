Gabby's Dollhouse
MerCat Gets Her Sparkle Back
Season 1 E 10 • 05/16/2023
When Gabby unboxes beakers filled with magical potion, they conjure up an invite for Spa Day. However, while decorating for MerCat's favorite day of the year, MerCat accidentally loses her color and sparkle. Gabby and Pandy help her get her sparkle back.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4Gabby's DollhouseKitty School
When Gabby unboxes a school notebook and lunch box, it's Kitty School Day in the dollhouse! Gabby and Pandy head to different classes held by the Gabby Cats to learn and live a day in the life of a student.
05/04/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6Gabby's DollhouseDollhouse Defenders
When Gabby unboxes masks and capes for her and Pandy, they become the dollhouse defenders and must save the Gabby Cats from Bad Guy CatRat! In the Gabby Cat of the Day segment, Kitty Fairy sings a song about her garden magic!
05/09/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7Gabby's DollhouseMixed-Up Dollhouse
When Gabby unboxes a snow globe, she notices the rooms inside are in the wrong place. After series of wacky misadventures that result in CatRat becoming a craft version of himself, they need to fix the dollhouse globe to return everything back to normal.
05/10/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8Gabby's DollhouseGame Show
It's Game Show Day in the dollhouse! Our host, CatRat, leads Gabby and Pandy around the dollhouse, where they compete in Gab-ified games, like Tushy Tunes on the "butt xylophone" couch and a cooking competition. They win tickets for prizes at the end.
05/11/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9Gabby's DollhouseKitty Pirates
Gabby unboxes a pirate treasure map in the shape of the dollhouse. This mean it's time for a pirate treasure hunt. Pirate Gabby and Pirate Pandy head out on their journey across the many "lands" of the dollhouse to find the Gabby Cats Treasure!
05/15/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10Gabby's DollhouseMerCat Gets Her Sparkle Back
When Gabby unboxes beakers filled with magical potion, they conjure up an invite for Spa Day. However, while decorating for MerCat's favorite day of the year, MerCat accidentally loses her color and sparkle. Gabby and Pandy help her get her sparkle back.
05/16/2023
You may also like1 Video