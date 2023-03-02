Rubble & Crew
The Crew Builds A Pig Barn/The Crew Builds A Giant Runway
Season 1 E 10 • 05/26/2023
A new farmer in town asks Rubble & Crew to build a barn for her pig! But will it be done in time for the big Pig Party? Motor's super special birthday present gets delayed when the pups realize Builder Cove's airport needs a bigger runway.
S1 • E1Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Bridge
Rubble and his construction pup family gear up to build a bridge, only to find the villainous Speed Meister has a different idea. It's up to the Rubble & Crew to work together and save the day by building a new, safe bridge to Builder Cove.
02/03/2023
S1 • E2Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Big Bike Shop/The Crew Builds a Super Tub
Rubble and the pups work to build a big bike shop in time for the Bike Festival, unless Speed Meister beats them to it! When Motor won't take a bath before their family photo, it's up to Rubble and the pups to find a construction solution.
02/10/2023
S1 • E3Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds An Ice Cream Shop/The Crew Fixes A Squeak
When a windy day derails construction on an ice cream shop, Rubble & Crew are on the chase. There's a mysterious squeak in City Hall. Mayor Greatway asks Rubble and Charger to find and fix the squeak before her big speech!
02/17/2023
S1 • E4Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Playground/The Crew Fixes A Roof
After Speed Meister builds an unsafe playground, Rubble & Crew get creative and build a whole new one with old materials. The town Chili Cookaroo is threatened when City Hall's roof starts to cave in! Luckily, the pups know just how to fix it.
02/24/2023
S1 • E5Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Car Wash/The Crew Plans Grandpa Day
Mayor Greatway needs her muddy motorcycle cleaned fast! Wheeler and the pups jump into action to build a solution before the big race. It's Grandpa Gravel's special day! But when the pups are needed, they have to change their Grandpa Day plans.
03/10/2023
S1 • E6Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Skate Park/The Crew Builds A Tunnel
The pups find out Auntie Crane is a secret skateboard star! But while building a surprise skatepark, they have to fix a cement mix mishap. Charger's favorite singer Sierra Sparkle is coming to town... if the pups can build a tunnel for her tour bus!
03/31/2023
S1 • E7Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Beaver Home/The Crew Fixes a Road
The power is out in Builder Cove! When the pups find out a beaver is to blame, they've got to build him a new home to bring the power back. When Speed Meister damages the road ahead of the town helper parade, the pups work fast to repave the way.
04/24/2023
S1 • E8Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Popcorn Café/The Crew Fixes A Slippery Mess
Rubble & Crew switch to cleanup mode when construction on Café Carl's new popcorn restaurant pops out of control. A soapy accident causes slippery mayhem all over Builder Cove. Can the pups clean it up in time for Mayor Greatway's big jump?
05/12/2023
S1 • E9Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Drive-In Movie Theater/The Crew Finds A Rainbow Treasure
Mix and Motor's favorite TV star has a new movie playing in Builder Cove. The pups need to build a movie theater to watch it! Grandpa tells the pups about a secret buried treasure, they find out the key to finding this treasure is construction teamwork!
05/19/2023
S1 • E10Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Pig Barn/The Crew Builds A Giant Runway
A new farmer in town asks Rubble & Crew to build a barn for her pig! But will it be done in time for the big Pig Party? Motor's super special birthday present gets delayed when the pups realize Builder Cove's airport needs a bigger runway.
05/26/2023
