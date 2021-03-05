Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/Ryan's Artistic Playdate

Season 4 E 11 • 09/27/2021

Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/Ryan's Artistic Playdate: To get through these challenges and collect enough hints, Ryan gets the help of the Onyx family! Ryan spins his way through challenges like an artist, gathering hints and making big messes along the way!

Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E1
Ryan's Wild Safari Playdate/Ryan's Goal Scoring Playdate

Ryan's Wild Safari Playdate/Ryan's Goal Scoring Playdate: Ryan and his family get in touch with their wild side as they pounce and claw their way through puzzles and challenges. It's time to knee slide onto the field with Ryan!
05/03/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E10
Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/Ryan's All-In-One Playdate

Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/Ryan's All-In-One Playdate: From the top of the ropes comes Ryan, slamming his way through challenges to have a tough playdate! Stomp your feet, clap your hands, and honk a horn with Ryan as he has a unique musical playdate!
08/27/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E12
Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate

Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate: It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a tasty bite out of today's challenges! Ryan is going to style and profile his way through the challenges to get enough hints to figure out who his playdate is!
09/28/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
E3
Ryan's Board Breaking Playdate/Ryan's Classical Playdate

Ryan's Board Breaking Playdate/Ryan's Classical Playdate: Ryan is going to punch and kick his way through challenges! Ryan will have to scale many challenges to orchestrate enough hints to figure out this musical playdate mystery!
09/29/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E14
Ryan's Slammin' Playdate/Ryan's Hairy Playdate

Ryan's Slammin' Playdate/Ryan's Hairy Playdate: Ryan goes for gold in challenges and puzzles to win hints before he enters the ring for a playdate with a champion! It'll take a lot of style and pizzaz for Ryan to beat the challenges in this episode!
09/30/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E15
Ryan's Gemtastic Playdate/Ryan's Outdoorsy Playdate

Ryan's Gemtastic Playdate/Ryan's Outdoorsy Playdate: Ryan is joined by the GEM Sisters to sparkle and shine their way through challenges! Join Ryan in the great outdoors as he treks through challenges and puzzles, before going on a playdate adventure!
11/01/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E16
Ryan's Messy Target Playdate/Ryan's Riding Playdate

Ryan's Messy Target Playdate/Ryan's Riding Playdate: With his buddy MarMar, Ryan will complete messy challenges to get enough hints to figure out his playdate mystery! Ryan will leap and trot his way around as he gallops through amazing challenges!
11/02/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E17
Ryan's Synchronized Playdate/Ryan's Sketching Playdate

Ryan's Synchronized Playdate/Ryan's Sketching Playdate: Make a splash with Ryan as he kicks and spins through challenges and puzzles! In order to draw up a good guess, Ryan will have to complete colorful challenges and picture-perfect puzzles!
11/03/2021
Ryan's Mystery Playdate
S4 • E18
Ryan's Super Safe Playdate/Ryan's Poppin' Playdate

Ryan's Super Safe Playdate/Ryan's Poppin' Playdate: Ryan swims upstream in challenges and puzzles to get enough hints to work out this playdate mystery! It's time to pop into some puzzles and crunch through challenges with Ryan and his family!
11/04/2021