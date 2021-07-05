Baby Shark's Big Show!
Fish Friends Forever/Jelly Pox
Season 1 E 28 • 03/06/2023
When Baby Shark and friends enter a battle of the bands, Baby's rivalry with Shadow gets heated. Baby learns that when it comes to feeling better, there's no substitute to rest, covering your sneezes, and staying home.
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E6Get Your Game On
Get Your Game On: Baby & William are putting on a game show and you can play along!
05/07/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E9Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade: As Super Shark and Captain Kelp, Baby Shark and William set out to save playtime—but is Captain Kelp just a sidekick? Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
08/06/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E10Shadowland/Medieval Tides
Jealous of Baby Shark’s popularity, Shadow rebrands the Wreck as his own personal amusement park. When Baby Shark and friends are playing knights and royals, Vola wants to be more than just a princess.
09/10/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E12Daddyshack/Rocky-Bye
After a selfish fish takes over the putt-putt, Baby Shark and William must find a champion mini-golf player to defeat him. Hank struggles to overcome his fears without the help of his pet rock, Rocky.
10/08/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E24A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon
A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon: It's a battle of the dads when Grandpa and Daddy can't agree on the best way to camp. When Baby's new neighbor doesn't like him, Baby pulls out all the stops to change his mind.
06/17/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E1The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark
The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark: Goldie’s reputation as a great party hostess is on the line when she forgets to buy treats for her guests. Vigo's evil plot to turn everyfishy in Carnivore Cove into babies backfires when toddlers Super Shark and Captain Kelp turn out to be a finful.
10/18/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E2Fort Fin-ship/Water Buggin'
Fort Fin-ship/Water Buggin': When Baby and his friends build a clubhouse, Hank has no idea what to put in his personal nook. When a noisy water bug takes up residence in the Shark's home, the family will do whatever it takes to reclaim the peace and quiet they lost.
11/04/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E3Fishtival of Lights/Shadow on Ice
Chucks teaches Baby and William the joys of celebrating Hanukkah, the Fishtival of Lights. Goldie finds an ice-skating partner in the unlikeliest of fishies…Shadow?!
12/02/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E4The Secret Password/Monday Funday
The fishy friends find themselves locked out when they can't remember the secret password to get inside their clubhouse. The Sharks compete in a series of games to see which of them is the Monday Funday Chomp-ion.
12/13/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E5Best In Flow/Blizzard Wizard
Baby and Teensy embrace their fancy side to win a dance contest for pets. When the owner of Iceberg Ice Cream, Scoops, has to rush out on a frosty emergency, he leaves Baby Shark and William in charge of his parlor.
12/15/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E6Extreme Dodge Bubble/The Lost Tickets
Vola puts it all on the line to win an epic game of Extreme Dodge Bubble. When Mommy loses her and Baby's tickets to the big Glow-J concert, they retrace her wake to track them down.
01/06/2023
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E7Tour Fishies/Sorry, Not Sorry
When Finnegan Travelfins leaves Carnivore Cove out of his travel guide, Baby and William make a video to show off their town! Shadow's insincere apologies put a strain on his friendship with Bait and Switch.
01/13/2023
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E8The Lucky Necklace/Vigo's Surprise
Baby struggles to let go of his lucky necklace when the time comes to pass it along to somefishy else. Super Shark and Captain Kelp spot Vigo doing errands around town and are convinced he's hatching a sinister plot.
01/20/2023
Baby Shark's Big Show!S2 • E9Call Me Billiam/The Finship Trap
When Rayna asks William to be more responsible, he sets out to become a grownup fishy named Billiam. When Baby discovers Hank and Goldie aren't speaking to each other, he concocts an elaborate plan to bring them back together.
01/27/2023
