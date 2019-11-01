Blaze and the Monster Machines
School Bus Blaze!
Season 7 E 26 • 04/03/2024
BEEP BEEP! It’s time for school in Axle City! But, when the students need help getting to school, it’s up to Blaze to save the day by becoming… SCHOOL BUS BLAZE!
S4 • E2Blaze and the Monster MachinesConstruction Crew to the Rescue
Construction Crew to the Rescue: When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes, and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
01/11/2019
S4 • E4Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Flying Lion
The Flying Lion: Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to find the sunstone and restore Roarian's powers!
03/08/2019
S4 • E5Blaze and the Monster MachinesRoyal Rescue
Royal Rescue: A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ, and the King's adorable pet dragon Zeek must transform into knights in shining armor!
03/22/2019
S5 • E5Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Trophy Chase
The Trophy Chase: The Championship Race is about to start, and all the fastest trucks in town are ready to roll! But when Crusher steals the trophy before the race even begins, it's up to Blaze and his friends to get it back in time.
09/11/2019
S6 • E17Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Fastest of Them All
The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
S6 • E26Blaze and the Monster MachinesBig Rig: Dolphin Delivery
When a dolphin named Flippy needs help getting back to his family in the ocean, there's only one monster machine with enough power to get the job done: Big Rig Blaze!
12/09/2022
S7 • E18Blaze and the Monster MachinesSuper Slide Trophy
Blaze and Gasquatch compete to win the Super Slide Trophy! But when they run into problems along the way, Gasquatch knows just how to solve them… with mud!
01/31/2024
S7 • E19Blaze and the Monster MachinesWild West Heroes
Yeehaw! Blaze, AJ, and Starla are on their way to a Wild West Picnic! But when the Lunchbox Bandit steals everyone’s lunchboxes, it’s up to our Wild West Heroes to get them back!
02/01/2024
S7 • E21Blaze and the Monster MachinesFlying Robot Rescue
When Crusher’s robot sends Crusher and Pickle far-far away, it’s up to Robot Blaze and Robot Sparkle to rescue them using coding!
02/05/2024
S7 • E22Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Ice Treasure
After discovering an ice road that leads to a giant ice treasure, Blaze, AJ, Watts and Gabby go an adventure to find out what’s inside! But to get to the treasure, they’ll have to dodge all of Crusher’s chilly cheats along the way!
02/06/2024
S7 • E23Blaze and the Monster MachinesMagic Spell Mayhem
When a magic potion turns Crusher into a chicken, it’s up to Blaze and AJ to collect three incredible potion ingredients and change him back into a Monster Machine…Before he’s a chicken forever!
02/07/2024
S7 • E20Blaze and the Monster MachinesValentine’s Day Rescue
It's Valentine's Day! But when Zeg, Darington and Starla get lost on their way to the Valentine's Day party, it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue them.
02/08/2024
S7 • E24Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Robot Championship
It’s the Robot Championship — and only the fastest, strongest, smartest robot will win! Using coding, can Blaze win enough sports to take home the Robot Championship trophy?
04/01/2024
S7 • E25Blaze and the Monster MachinesSuper Smash Race
Get ready to crash and bash, ‘cause today is the SUPER SMASH RACE! But when Crusher cheats and sends Zeg and Blaze far away, it’s up to Blaze to help Zeg get back to the race, so he can slam and wham his way to a SMASH-tacular finish!
04/02/2024
S8 • E1Blaze and the Monster MachinesPirate Grand Prix
It's Pegwheel's first race—and who better to join him than Pirate Blaze! Can they beat Crusher to the trophy and prove they're the best racers on the seven seas, or will strong winds and high altitudes get the better of them?
04/04/2024
