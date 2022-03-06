Face's Music Party
Family/Cats
Season 1 E 12 • 08/22/2022
Family/Big Cats: Face introduces some of their family members wIt turns out family is an important part of life AND music. Get ready to ROAR with Face as they talk about lions, tigers, jaguars, and all sorts of big cats and the musical sounds they make.
S1 • E1 Face's Music Party Friendship/Bugs
Friendship/Bugs: There are many songs about being a good friend because friends are the best! Face shows the audience their favorite friendship songs. Creepy-crawly insects are all around us! Some people think they're icky, but Face thinks they're cool.
06/03/2022
S1 • E5 Face's Music Party Heroes/Night
Heroes/Night: Face talks about what it means to be a hero and shares a playlist sure to make you feel your most heroic. There are all sorts of cool songs about night! Face shows us some nighttime jams as they get ready for bed.
06/27/2022
S1 • E6 Face's Music Party Sun/Food
Sun/Food: Face searches for the perfect summer jam while they share their favorite songs about summer! Everyone loves to eat, and just like everything else, there are lots of songs about it! Face shares their top three songs about food. Deee-lish!
07/11/2022
S1 • E7 Face's Music Party Shake/Wind
Shake/Wind: One of the easiest dance moves in the world is to shake, shake, shake! There are lots of songs about shakin' it to the groove. WOOSH! Do you ever hear the wind whistling on a blustery day? Face shares songs about how musical it can be.
07/18/2022
S1 • E8 Face's Music Party Dogs/Bass
Dogs/Bass: Dogs are pawsitively awesome! Face is here with their top songs about these furry friends. Low sounds are really important for creating musical awesomeness! Face encourages the audience to experiment with making low sounds themselves.
07/25/2022
S1 • E9 Face's Music Party Space/Circles
Space Party/Circles: Ground control to Face! Face explores outer space with three out-of-this-world songs. Wheels, drums, buttons...what do these things have in common? They're circles! Circles are everywhere, including in some of Face's favorite songs.
08/01/2022
S1 • E10 Face's Music Party Transportation/Rain
Transportation/Rain: Face shows the audience their favorite songs about transportation, whether that's cars, trains, planes, or busses. Rain is such a bummer...or is it? Face shares some rainy songs with the audience to celebrate this kind of weather.
08/08/2022
S1 • E11 Face's Music Party Jungle/Wild West
Jungle/Wild West: Face is swinging from vines, looking for snakes, listening for monkeys... in the jungle! There are lots of songs about this place. Have you ever pretended to be a cowboy or a cowgirl? There are tons of songs about it to dance along to.
08/15/2022
S1 • E12 Face's Music Party Family/Cats
08/22/2022
S1 • E13 Face's Music Party Mega Party
Mega Party: Face is hosting their biggest party yet, and this one is a celebration of all their friends at Nick Jr.! Get ready to party with characters from lots of Nick Jr. hits while singing songs kids already know and love.
11/26/2022
