Rubble & Crew
The Crew Builds A Giant Lemonade Stand/The Crew Builds A Wildlife Bridge
Season 1 E 21 • 12/05/2023
After the Crew builds a special lemonade stand for Lucas and Lily, a sour Speed Meister sends it rolling through Builder Cove! Why does Crunchy the beaver cross the road? Because Rubble and Crew build a bridge to help him get to the other side!
S1 • E1Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Bridge
Rubble and his construction pup family gear up to build a bridge, only to find the villainous Speed Meister has a different idea. It's up to the Rubble & Crew to work together and save the day by building a new, safe bridge to Builder Cove.
02/03/2023
S1 • E15Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A School/The Crew Builds A Waterway
It's the first day of school in Builder Cove... if Rubble & Crew can finish building the school in time! The pups need a construction solution to save Farmer Zoe's crops and to keep Crunchy the beaver from taking all the water!
08/09/2023
S1 • E16Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds An Observatory/The Crew Builds A Zipline
The pups jump into action to build an observatory to help their friend River get a cool picture of a shooting star! After meeting Park Ranger Rose, the pups get stuck on a nature trail! But with Rubble & Crew, there's always a construction solution.
08/21/2023
S1 • E17Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Library Tea Shop/The Crew Builds A Dance Floor
Construction on the first Builder Cove library is abuzz with bees! This calls for an extra sweet construction solution. Grandpa Gravel teaches Charger all his best moves for the big dance contest, but will a runaway disco ball cost them first place?
08/23/2023
S1 • E18Rubble & CrewThe Crew Fixes A Haunted House/The Crew Builds A Bat House
When Mayor Greatway asks the pups to fix up a house for her Halloween party, they find out this house might be haunted! When Rubble & Crew discover some batty visitors at their Fall Festival, the pups must work fast to build the bats a new, safe home.
10/09/2023
S1 • E19Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Christmas Show/The Crew Builds A Giant Sled Ramp
Happy Holidays from Rubble and Crew and Truffles the pig, stars of Builder Cove's first ever Christmas Show... on ice! When their winter day is snow-free, Rubble and Crew work together to make all of Lucas & Lily's snow sledding dreams come true
11/29/2023
S1 • E20Rubble & CrewThe Crew and Chase are On The Case
There's a mystery afoot in Builder Cove! When the sculpture of all the townsfolk suddenly disappears, Chase joins Rubble and Crew to solve the case of the missing statue... and build a brand new Science Center to help investigate.
12/04/2023
S1 • E21Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Giant Lemonade Stand/The Crew Builds A Wildlife Bridge
12/05/2023
12/05/2023
S1 • E22Rubble & CrewThe Crew Fixes The Talent Show Stage/The Crew Builds Instruments
When Speed Meister sabotages the stage for the town Talent Show, the pups use Motor's talent to save the day. Sierra Sparkle is coming to sing for Builder Cove Day! But when the band's instruments break, Rubble and Crew have a construction solution.
12/11/2023
S1 • E23Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Giant Dam/The Crew Builds A Squirrel-Proof Farm
Rubble and Crew are on the job to save Builder Cove after a rain storm threatens to flood the town. Rubble and Motor come up with crafty construction solutions to fix Farmer Zoe's squirrel problem before the Farm Fair.
12/12/2023
