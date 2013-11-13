PAW Patrol

Pups vs. the Hum-flectors/Pups Save a Capybara

Season 10 E 22 • 05/08/2024

After a drone carrying Humdinger's reflecting panel crashes in a tree, the reflector concentrates a beam of light on a wooden bridge, causing it to burn. The PAW Patrol rescues Winnie and a capybara when they go rolling off in a giant exercise ball.

S1 • E17
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers

Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
S2 • E26
PAW Patrol
Pups Bark with Dinosaurs

The Paw Patrol is on a big excavation dig in the jungle with Cap'n Turbot looking for dinosaur fossils!
10/02/2015
S4 • E25
PAW Patrol
Pups Save Baby Humdinger/Pups Save a Pinata

Tracker has a dream that Mayor Humginder turns into a baby!
02/01/2018
S5 • E1
PAW Patrol
Pups Save Big Paw/Pups Save a Hum-Mover

When an ancient relic goes missing from Carlos' archeological dig, Tracker and Skye must track down the mysterious creature that may have taken it.
02/08/2018
S5 • E11
PAW Patrol
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties

The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit.
06/22/2018
S5 • E1
PAW Patrol
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Tigers

When searching for elusive rumble top tigers, the Turbots fall into a cave deep inside a volcano.
08/10/2018
S5 • E17
PAW Patrol
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Movie Monster!

Envious Mayor Humdinger tries to draw the Adventure Bay Monster Movie production to Foggy Bottom.
09/21/2018
S6 • E9
PAW Patrol
Mighty Pups, Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack

Mighty Pups, Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack: The Kitty Catastrophe crew gets super powers, and now those little kittens are causing big problems all over town!
06/28/2019
S10 • E1
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Wacky Water Skiers/Pups Save the Mayor's Assistant

When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat. When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat.
07/03/2023
S10 • E15
PAW Patrol
Jungle Pups: Pups Save a Golden Sweetie/Jungle Pups: Pups Save the Giant Ants

The pups rescue Sweetie when she sneaks into the Hidden Jungle and finds a mysterious orb which causes everything she touches to turn to gold. The Pups must save a colony of giant ants from destroying the Hidden Jungle and themselves.
01/11/2024
S10 • E16
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Windswept Polar Bear Cub/Pups Save a Drive-In

When a windstorm sends a polar bear cub down to Adventure Bay, it's up to Ryder, Everest, and the pups to bring the baby bear back to its family.The Pups must save Mayor Humdinger from a runaway movie projector at the new drive-in.
01/15/2024
S10 • E17
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Baby Caribou/Pups Save Luke and his Luke-Alike

When a baby caribou winds up speeding down a mountainside. It's up to the PAW Patrol to save the calf and reunite him with his family.When Luke Stars gets blown away in a giant tumbleweed, Digi and Tal make a duplicate which dances out of control.
01/17/2024
S10 • E18
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Disappearing Flounder/Pups Save Little Grandpa and Mr. Alex

When Cap'n Turbot's ship disappears, the PAW Patrol must venture into the mysterious Adventure Bay Triangle to find the missing vessel. When Alex and Mr. Porter swap roles, the pups must help track down the Mini-Patrol after they go missing.
01/22/2024
S10 • E19
PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Elephant Spa/Pups Save an Underwater Otis

While trying to save Traveling Travis, Ryder and the pups stumble across the legendary Elephants Spa. Uncle Otis believes he's found gold but when Sid the Pirate tries to jump on Otis's claim, Otis gets trapped in a sunken shipping container.
01/24/2024
S10 • E21
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Runaway Robo-Chicken Purse/Pups Save the Buggy Trekkers

Digi and Tal's inventions to help a busy Mayor Goodway go haywire and lead to a wild woodland chase. When Mayor Humdinger squeezes himself into the Trekkers' friendly dune buggy race, his cheating ways put the other racers in jeopardy.
05/06/2024
S10 • E23
PAW Patrol
Pups Take in a Runaway Kitty/Pups Save the Cheese Goat

When Rocky Kitty runs away and tries to join the PAW Patrol, he helps the pups rescue Humdinger and the kitties from a hang-glider ride. When the Good Neighbor Robots confuse Farmer Al's request, they wind up the target of a hungry eagle.
05/13/2024
S10 • E24
PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Talkative Mini Patrol/Pups Save the History of Adventure Bay

Alex dreams that his Mini Patrol animals can talk and they take the Bookmobile on a wild ride. When Mayor Humdinger steals "The History of Adventure Bay," the ancient book falls apart. It's up to the Paw Patrol to retrieve the pages and find the map.
05/16/2024
