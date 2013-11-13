PAW Patrol
Pups vs. the Hum-flectors/Pups Save a Capybara
Season 10 E 22 • 05/08/2024
After a drone carrying Humdinger's reflecting panel crashes in a tree, the reflector concentrates a beam of light on a wooden bridge, causing it to burn. The PAW Patrol rescues Winnie and a capybara when they go rolling off in a giant exercise ball.
S1 • E17PAW PatrolPups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers
Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
S2 • E26PAW PatrolPups Bark with Dinosaurs
The Paw Patrol is on a big excavation dig in the jungle with Cap'n Turbot looking for dinosaur fossils!
10/02/2015
S4 • E25PAW PatrolPups Save Baby Humdinger/Pups Save a Pinata
Tracker has a dream that Mayor Humginder turns into a baby!
02/01/2018
S5 • E1PAW PatrolPups Save Big Paw/Pups Save a Hum-Mover
When an ancient relic goes missing from Carlos' archeological dig, Tracker and Skye must track down the mysterious creature that may have taken it.
02/08/2018
S5 • E11PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit.
06/22/2018
S5 • E1PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Tigers
When searching for elusive rumble top tigers, the Turbots fall into a cave deep inside a volcano.
08/10/2018
S5 • E17PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Movie Monster!
Envious Mayor Humdinger tries to draw the Adventure Bay Monster Movie production to Foggy Bottom.
09/21/2018
S6 • E9PAW PatrolMighty Pups, Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack
Mighty Pups, Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack: The Kitty Catastrophe crew gets super powers, and now those little kittens are causing big problems all over town!
06/28/2019
S10 • E1PAW PatrolPups Save the Wacky Water Skiers/Pups Save the Mayor's Assistant
When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat. When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat.
07/03/2023
S10 • E15PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Save a Golden Sweetie/Jungle Pups: Pups Save the Giant Ants
The pups rescue Sweetie when she sneaks into the Hidden Jungle and finds a mysterious orb which causes everything she touches to turn to gold. The Pups must save a colony of giant ants from destroying the Hidden Jungle and themselves.
01/11/2024
S10 • E16PAW PatrolPups Save a Windswept Polar Bear Cub/Pups Save a Drive-In
When a windstorm sends a polar bear cub down to Adventure Bay, it's up to Ryder, Everest, and the pups to bring the baby bear back to its family.The Pups must save Mayor Humdinger from a runaway movie projector at the new drive-in.
01/15/2024
S10 • E17PAW PatrolPups Save a Baby Caribou/Pups Save Luke and his Luke-Alike
When a baby caribou winds up speeding down a mountainside. It's up to the PAW Patrol to save the calf and reunite him with his family.When Luke Stars gets blown away in a giant tumbleweed, Digi and Tal make a duplicate which dances out of control.
01/17/2024
S10 • E18PAW PatrolPups Save a Disappearing Flounder/Pups Save Little Grandpa and Mr. Alex
When Cap'n Turbot's ship disappears, the PAW Patrol must venture into the mysterious Adventure Bay Triangle to find the missing vessel. When Alex and Mr. Porter swap roles, the pups must help track down the Mini-Patrol after they go missing.
01/22/2024
S10 • E19PAW PatrolPups Save the Elephant Spa/Pups Save an Underwater Otis
While trying to save Traveling Travis, Ryder and the pups stumble across the legendary Elephants Spa. Uncle Otis believes he's found gold but when Sid the Pirate tries to jump on Otis's claim, Otis gets trapped in a sunken shipping container.
01/24/2024
S10 • E21PAW PatrolPups Save a Runaway Robo-Chicken Purse/Pups Save the Buggy Trekkers
Digi and Tal's inventions to help a busy Mayor Goodway go haywire and lead to a wild woodland chase. When Mayor Humdinger squeezes himself into the Trekkers' friendly dune buggy race, his cheating ways put the other racers in jeopardy.
05/06/2024
S10 • E23PAW PatrolPups Take in a Runaway Kitty/Pups Save the Cheese Goat
When Rocky Kitty runs away and tries to join the PAW Patrol, he helps the pups rescue Humdinger and the kitties from a hang-glider ride. When the Good Neighbor Robots confuse Farmer Al's request, they wind up the target of a hungry eagle.
05/13/2024
S10 • E24PAW PatrolPups Save a Talkative Mini Patrol/Pups Save the History of Adventure Bay
Alex dreams that his Mini Patrol animals can talk and they take the Bookmobile on a wild ride. When Mayor Humdinger steals "The History of Adventure Bay," the ancient book falls apart. It's up to the Paw Patrol to retrieve the pages and find the map.
05/16/2024
