Blue's Clues & You
Our New Neighbor!
Season 3 E 1 • 10/01/2021
Our New Neighbor!: Josh and Blue have some BIG news--a new neighbor just moved in next door and it's Periwinkle! We play Blue's Clues to figure out how we can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about our new kitten neighbor.
22:31
10/01/2021
22:30
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E4Blue's Snowy Day Surprise
Blue's Snowy Day Surprise: There are SNOW many great things to do on a snowy day like today, but Blue's surprise may be the very best! We'll play a wintry game of Blue's Clues to figure out what her snowy day surprise is.
12/06/2021
22:30
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E5Blue's Dino Clues
Blue's Dino Clues: It's a prehistoric game of Blue's Clues when a mysterious dinosaur egg falls out of the skidoo frame and starts to hatch! We skidoo into Dino World to figure out what kind of dinosaur is inside the egg.
01/14/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E6Building with Blue
Building with Blue: Josh invites YOU to be a part of the construction crew! Blue and Magenta are building something special, and we need to play Blue and Magenta's Clues to figure it out!
02/04/2022
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E7Blue's Backyard Sports Spectacular
Blue's Backyard Sports Spectacular: It's a Backyard Sports Spectacular! Coach Josh and friends are playing all the sports today and getting ready for a big soccer game later!
02/08/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E8Blue's Mystery Present
Blue's Mystery Present: At the Present Store, Joe's running a special contest--whoever correctly guesses the mystery present on display gets to unwrap it! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
03/18/2022
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E9Mailtime Mystery
Mailtime Mystery: It's a busy delivery day for Mailbox, and he could really use some help. There's a super-special letter that needs to be delivered, but Mailbox doesn't know who the letter is for!
03/18/2022
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E10Magenta's Case of the Giggles
Magenta's Case of the Giggles: Josh and Blue are pretending to be doctors around the house. But one ‘patient' seems to have a curious condition -- Magenta has come down with a serious case of the giggles!
04/01/2022
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E11Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure
Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure: Josh and Blue are having a playdate with our friend Rainbow Puppy, who makes everything extra exciting! We play a super special game of Rainbow Puppy's Clues to figure out where she wants to go.
05/13/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E12Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon
Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon: There's a hidden treasure and Rainbow Puppy needs help finding it! Using the Handy Dandy Map-Book, we journey across Clue Lagoon, decoding symbols to get through ancient walls. Guest Star: Steve Burns
06/22/2022