S9 • E3 Peppa Pig Superhero Party/Dinosaur Party/Playgroup Garden/Bowling/A Day with Doctor Hamster

It's Pedro Pony's birthday and he is having a superhero party. Peppa and George play at Granny and Grandpa's house. Peppa and friends have their lesson in the garden. Peppa and her friends go bowling. Peppa and Suzy help Dr. Hamster the Vet.